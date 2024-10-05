What to Watch: Philly Homicide

What to Watch: Philly Homicide

Oxygen, the home of high-quality, true-crime programming, delves into the twists and turns of the most harrowing murders committed in one of the country’s most historic regions, as told by Philadelphia’s toughest homicide detectives.

The new docuseries “Philly Homicide” premieres Saturday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. following a new episode of “Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins.”

Born and raised in the City of Brotherly Love, Lt. Chris McMullin (Bucks County Sheriff’s Office) hosts “Philly Homicide.” McMullin spent several years as a Philadelphia P.D. patrol officer before working his way up to become a detective with Bensalem P.D., where he investigated everything from robberies to assaults, sex crimes and homicides.

In each hourlong episode of “Philly Homicide,” McMullin gives unique insights on crimes that took place in a region steeped in rich history, vibrant culture, and known for tenacity and grit. Archival footage, exclusive first-person interviews with former and current Philly area detectives and cinematic recreations provide an insider’s view into the heartrending cases Philly’s finest diligently worked to solve in the city known as America’s birthplace.

The chilling stories below kick off the season:

“End of Watch” (Saturday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

When a veteran police officer is gunned down in the line of duty, detectives make it their mission to bring his killer to justice. While investigating in a troubled Philadelphia suburb, they soon uncover a crime of the ultimate betrayal.

“The Center City Devil” (Saturday, Nov. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

When a hospital employee is found mysteriously dead on a Center City sidewalk, detectives uncover surveillance footage of the murder that leads straight to the doorstep of a suspected serial killer who may be tied to a string of unsolved crimes.

“A Minute Changes Everything” (Saturday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

A respected and beloved chiropractor is found bludgeoned to death in his home outside Philadelphia. Investigators take a hard look at those closest to him, but soon learn the murderer is someone they least expect.

“Philly Homicide” is produced by Bright Spot Content, an All3Media company. Sandy Varo Jarrell, Suzanne Rauscher, Molly Mayock, Craig Delaval, Hillary Heath and Annette Valencia executive produce.