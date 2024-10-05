People Magazine Investigates Returns for Fall 2024

People Magazine Investigates Returns for Fall 2024

Leading true crime network Investigation Discovery and PEOPLE’s award-winning true crime reporting team are teaming up once again to shine a crucial spotlight on devastating cases from across the country with a new season of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES. The series will continue to expand upon PEOPLE’s original reporting, offering unprecedented access to key individuals close to these cases, archival footage, and new perspectives. The new season of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES premieres Monday, October 28 at 9/8c on ID .

The new season of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES will delve into a number of shocking cases from across the country. Cases featured this season include a chilling, execution-style murder in West Palm Beach, Florida carried out by a killer in a clown costume; the devastating murder of a young soon-to-be mother outside Chicago, Illinois by a public servant trusted by the community; and a Maryland woman who, after taking a harmless genealogy test to learn more about her past, discovers her birth father is wanted for some incredibly heinous acts, among other gripping stories.

In a premiere of back-to-back episodes on Monday, October 28, PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES will kick off with The Boogeyman premiering at 9/8c. In Homosassa, Florida a nine-year-old girl is snatched from her bed in the middle of the night; after a relentless three-week search ends in a devastating discovery, the girl’s father dedicates himself to ensuring this tragedy doesn’t happen to another family. Later in A Story to Die For airing at 10/9c, Virginia firefighters respond to a house fire in Upperville, Virginia where they discover the body of a local journalist. The fire destroys any hope for evidence, but the victim’s social media history leads police down a rabbit hole.

New episodes of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES will air Mondays throughout the fall on ID at 9/8c, as well as be available to stream on Max.

PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES is produced for ID by Radley Studios and PEOPLE.

