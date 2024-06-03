Celebrity Scandals/Crime

Former President Donald Trump Convicted in Hush Money Case

By on Monday, June 3, 2024
Former President Donald Trump Surrenders in Georgia: See the Mugshot

Former President Donald Trump Convicted in Hush Money Case

White House to the Big House? Former President Donald Trump has just been convicted in a Manhattan courthouse  of all 34 charges of falsifying business records in connection with a payout to porn actress Stormy Daniels no on the eve of the 2016 election.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum is expected to appeal the verdict and could face up to four years in prison. There is also a possibility that he could be put on probation.

The sentencing has been scheduled for July 11.

After the verdict was read, the former President left the courtroom, declaring that he is a“very innocent man.”

“This was a disgrace,” he said, according to Variety. “This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who is corrupt. This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict will be Nov. 5 by the people… Our country’s gone to hell. We’re a nation in decline — serious decline.”

Trump faces three more trials, including one for illegally  retaining classified documents, and  two for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

More details will be released as they become available.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Former President Donald Trump Surrenders in Georgia: See the MugshotFormer President Donald Trump Surrenders in Georgia: See the Mugshot Former President Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty in January 6th CaseFormer President Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty in January 6th Case Former President Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty in January 6th CaseDonald Trump Indicted in Fourth Case Former President Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty in January 6th CaseFormer President Donald Trump Indicted in January 6th Case
See also  Jussie Smollett Dropped from Empire
0
Related Posts