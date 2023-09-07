HBO celebrates Harry Potter

NEW YORK, NY (January 12, 2018) — In celebration of the Harry Potter film series streaming on the network, unedited and commercial-free for the first time, HBO will host Hogwarts House Challenges in three cities across the country to crown the most dedicated Harry Potter fans. With all eight Harry Potter films joining HBO’s line-up, the network continues its reign as the best destination for the biggest blockbuster films Hollywood has to offer.

Harry Potter fans in ATLANTA, BOSTON and DENVER are invited to put their knowledge of the Wizarding World to the test as they face off in a series ofHarry Potter trivia and challenges. At each event, prizes will be awarded for Best Costume, Best Team Photo and more.

Plus, guests will have a chance to see some of the original props from the Harry Potter films:

Tom Riddle’s diary with Basilisk fang

Lucius Malfoy’s “Caught” poster

Horace Slughorn’s hourglass

Bellatrix Lestrange’s dagger

“Magical Drafts and Potions” textbook

HBO audiences have a lot to look forward to with more first run, $100M+ films coming to HBO platforms in 2018 than any other premium channel. Viewers continue to subscribe to HBO for the best and most theatrical movies and now they can catch everyone’s favorite wizard whenever and wherever they want.

Hogwarts House Challenges, powered by Wink Back, Inc., will kick off in Atlanta on January 18th, followed by Boston on January 25th and Denver on January 31st. A limited number of tickets will be available on HBO’s Facebook page in the coming days.

Participants will have the chance to warm up their Harry Potter knowledge beforehand by watching all eight movies as well as the latest film from the Wizarding World,Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which are available now to watch on HBO GO, HBO NOW, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals.

