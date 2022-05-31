0 0

CBS Announces Summer 2022 Premieres

CBS’ reality competition shows are cranking up the heat with the back-to-back summer premieres of BIG BROTHER and THE CHALLENGE: USA, on Wednesday, July 6. BIG BROTHER opens the night with a 90-minute episode (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), followed by the 90-minute premiere of one of the world’s most popular competition series, THE CHALLENGE: USA (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT). Both franchises will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+*.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions, THE CHALLENGE: USA inaugural broadcast on CBS further underscores Paramount’s strategy of leveraging its popular franchises across the company’s global platforms. The summer premieres also come on the heels of recent ratings success. For three of the last four summers, including summer 2021, BIG BROTHER was a top 10 summer series in viewers, and top five in adults 25-54. Most recently, THE CHALLENGE: SPIES, LIES AND ALLIES finished the fourth quarter of 2021 as the #1 unscripted cable series (P18-34).

MTV’s THE CHALLENGE was the very first reality competition series when it launched on June 1, 1998 and is currently the longest-running reality series in the history of television.

Produced by Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America, BIG BROTHER kicks off season 24 as a group of all-new Houseguests move into the BIG BROTHER House. Expect the unexpected this summer with a season full of new and unique twists and turns to challenge the Houseguests. Following the premiere, the series will air Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, LIVE ET/ delayed PT), featuring the live evictions, and Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Paramount+ subscribers can continue to catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds. Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan serve as executive producers.

In a special edition of the blockbuster global franchise, THE CHALLENGE: USA brings together fan favorites from CBS’ reality shows, including SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER, THE AMAZING RACE and LOVE ISLAND, to compete in one of the most unpredictable and demanding games of their lives, living in a constant state of paranoia and unable to trust anyone but themselves. Following the Network’s 90-minute premiere, the show will air Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). In addition to the $500,000 prize, the cast of THE CHALLENGE: USA will be competing for a spot on THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (working title) that will stream on Paramount+. T.J. Lavin serves as host. Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth serve as executive producers.

Additional details about the upcoming seasons of BIG BROTHER and THE CHALLENGE: USA will be announced soon.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

