Dancing With The Stars Announces New Cast Member and Premiere Date

Dancing With The Announces New Cast Member and Premiere Date

Dancing With the Stars 32 is only two weeks away! Several rumors have been swirling and now TVGrapevine can confirm a third cast member as well as when the show will air!

Good Morning America just announced that the show will feature Sweet Magnolias star Jamie Lynn Spears, who is also known for her role in Zoey 101 and of course, for being the younger sister of Britney Spears. Her partner will be Alan Bernsen.

Jamie Lynn also revealed that she will donate her salary to WGA and SAG workers in wake of the ongoing strikes.

The show will also shift to Tuesday nights and premiere on September 26th. The shift is said to be happening due to Monday Night Football taking over the network.

Other cast members that have officially been announced include Bachelorette Charity Lawson and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix.

Keep tuning in for more show information!

