Big Brother 25 Recap for 9/10/2023

This week’s Big Brother 25 on CBS picks up right where we left off with Cameron winning HOH. No one except Bowie is happy about this turn of events since he has been a target all this time. Bowie herself is upset that Red is gone.

Jared and Jag worry that they could be targets this week.

Bowie talks to Felicia, Izzy and Cirie about leaving her out of the vote and being left out of the plan. Cirie says she is still part of the group, but Bowie has a hard time believing this. Felicia tells her to grow up, but agrees with Izzy that Bowie can be a spy for them since Cameron trusts her. Bowie isn’t buying what they are selling.

Matt is upset with Felicia after she kicked him out of the room during her talk with Bowie.

Jag wonders about his fate in the house.

Cirie tells Cameron Red was actually against him. He decides to target Blue and Jag…..but only tells Cirie this. In reality, he has another plan altogether.

The Humuli-verse has everyone let the house know when they are using the bathroom and sets off a stink-o-meter alarm. If it hits ten, they must all wear gas masks. This happens when Blue, Jag and Cirie use the potty.

Bowie and Cameron discuss the end of the Legend 25 alliance. He wants to be able to talk to her, but wonders if she is too ‘pure-hearted’ for what he has planned.

Jag talks to Izzy about growing up in the Sikh religion and the stereotypes he faced growing up.

Felicia wants a final 2 deal with Jared, despite having one with Cirie. He shares this proposal with Cirie, who reminds him about the messy game Felicia has been playing as of late.

Felicia wakes everyone up by….singing in her sleep.

Blue decides to do what Cameron wants to stay in his good graces. He says he is putting her and Jag on the block and that he wants her to play along and act upset.

Jag also talks to Cameron and promises him safety if he keeps him safe. Cameron thinks this is a good idea, but plans on telling the house that he and Blue are targets to throw everyone off the scent for his big plan.

Matt and Jag continue to bond.

The whole house thinks that Blue and Jag are going on the block.

Nomination time! Cameron must push a pie into the face of every person who is safe. The two who are pie free and on the block are….Felicia and Izzy because they have been sitting pretty thus far and already turned on two alliance members who ended up getting evicted. The two of them are NOT happy, but Cameron is, knowing that his plan to get rid of them and Cirie is coming to fruition.

More Wednesday, stay tuned.

Like this: Like Loading...