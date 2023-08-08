0 0

Rutledge Wood Talks Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge is anticipated to be one of the biggest hits of the summer. The show will have superfans take ordinary cars and transform them into a Hot Wheels worthy vehicle….all while telling their own stories and adding personal, fun touches.

Host Rutledge Wood, a car enthusiast in his own right, recently took time to talk to TVGrapevine about the exciting summer show. Check out some of the highlights below!

1. Rutledge not only loved being a part of the show, but also loved the emotional side that came with the experience. He especially loved the moments when each contestant got to see cars from their past and the work that went into each transformation. It was not only a car transformation, but a life one as well. Each contestant got to tell their very own story through their build, making it all the more special….all in one week’s time. He loved the creativity that went into each transformation, but thinks the people and their stories are what people will remember.

2. While he could not give too much away about the transformations, he did say there were some personal favorites. He is looking forward to seeing America react to the transformation of a 1969 Dodge Charger, which could possibly do wheelies, a Beatle becoming a Monster Bug and an Omni turning into ‘an insane 6-wheel pickup truck.’ He promises that there is something for everyone in each transformation and each one is something to remember.

3. So what kind of car would Rutledge build if he were competing? He has many ideas….including turning a church van or station wagon into a party vehicle. However, he once even made his own, taking an old step van and turning it into a hot rod. Maybe next season we can see him do his own car? Hmmm…..

4. As we mentioned before, the show has a lot of emotional moments as well as creative ones. Rutledge says that many of them are thanks to the judges, who include Terry Crews (celebrity guest), Hertrech “Hert” Eugene Jr. (main) and Dalal Elsheikh (main). Viewers will get to see the judges interact with the contestants, making memories, having emotional moments and bonding over the entire experience. For Rutledge, this was one of the most amazing parts of the show, especially since the joy of everything brought them all together.

5. So what else is Rutledge doing? While Hot Wheels is his baby for now, he hopes to be doing more work for NBC Sports and NASCAR, as well as Toyota. There are a lot of things in the works, but you will need to stay tuned to find out what they are!

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge airs Tuesdays at 10pm on NBC

