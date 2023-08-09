0 0

The Challenge USA Announces New Cast

THE CHALLENGE: USA announced today the 18 CBS reality titans from SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER and THE AMAZING RACE who will compete with six legendary MTV’s THE CHALLENGE vets in the fiercest competition of the summer. The two-part premiere kicks off Thursday, Aug. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), and part two airs Sunday, Aug. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Following the premiere on the CBS Television Network, the second season of MTV’s hit reality global franchise will air twice a week on Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT ) and Sundays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) for the first three weeks. Beginning Thursday, Aug. 31 , THE CHALLENGE: USA will air Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). T.J. Lavin returns as host.

The stacked lineup of CBS fan-favorite players who come together in Croatia includes SURVIVOR winners Michele Fitzgerald and Chris Underwood; BIG BROTHER winner Josh Martinez, Tyler Crispen and Tiffany Mitchell; and THE AMAZING RACE’s Luis Colon and Dusty Harris. Joining the CBS alums are MTV’s THE CHALLENGE vets, former champions Tori Deal, Jonna Mannion, Wes Bergmann and the player with the most season wins of THE CHALLENGE franchise ever, Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio. These CBS reality all-stars will make CHALLENGE history as they face off against franchise legends for the first time on CBS. In the end, only one man and one woman will have the chance to walk away with the title of Challenge Champions and equal split of the grand prize of $500,000.

Following are the players competing on the second season of THE CHALLENGE: USA:

W es Bergmann CHALLENGE VET M ichaela Bradshaw SURVIVOR P aulie Calafiore BIG BROTHER C assidy Clark SURVIVOR L uis Colon THE AMAZING RACE Tyler Crispen BIG BROTHER T ori Deal CHALLENGE VET J ohnny “Bananas” Devenanzio CHALLENGE VET M ichele Fitzgerald SURVIVOR A manda Garcia CHALLENGE VET D usty Harris THE AMAZING RACE C hanelle Howell SURVIVOR A meerah Jones BIG BROTHER A lyssa Lopez BIG BROTHER J onna Mannion (Stephens) CHALLENGE VET J osh Martinez BIG BROTHER T iffany Mitchell BIG BROTHER S ebastian Noel SURVIVOR F aysal Shafaat BIG BROTHER A lyssa Snider BIG BROTHER M onte Taylor BIG BROTHER C hris Underwood SURVIVOR C ory Wharton CHALLENGE VET D esi Williams SURVIVOR

MTV’s THE CHALLENGE was the very first reality competition series when it launched on June 1, 1998. THE CHALLENGE: USA is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions with Julie Pizzi, Kevin Lee and Jacob Lane.

