The Challenge USA Announces New Cast

THE CHALLENGE: USA announced today the 18 CBS reality titans from SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER and THE AMAZING RACE who will compete with six legendary MTV’s THE CHALLENGE vets in the fiercest competition of the summer. The two-part premiere kicks off Thursday, Aug. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), and part two airs Sunday, Aug. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Following the premiere on the CBS Television Network, the second season of MTV’s hit reality global franchise will air twice a week on Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) and Sundays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) for the first three weeks. Beginning Thursday, Aug. 31, THE CHALLENGE: USA will air Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). T.J. Lavin returns as host.

The stacked lineup of CBS fan-favorite players who come together in Croatia includes SURVIVOR winners Michele Fitzgerald and Chris Underwood; BIG BROTHER winner Josh Martinez, Tyler Crispen and Tiffany Mitchell; and THE AMAZING RACE’s Luis Colon and Dusty Harris. Joining the CBS alums are MTV’s THE CHALLENGE vets, former champions Tori Deal, Jonna Mannion, Wes Bergmann and the player with the most season wins of THE CHALLENGE franchise ever, Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio. These CBS reality all-stars will make CHALLENGE history as they face off against franchise legends for the first time on CBS. In the end, only one man and one woman will have the chance to walk away with the title of Challenge Champions and equal split of the grand prize of $500,000.

Following are the players competing on the second season of THE CHALLENGE: USA:

Wes Bergmann

CHALLENGE VET

Michaela Bradshaw

SURVIVOR

Paulie Calafiore

BIG BROTHER

Cassidy Clark

SURVIVOR

Luis Colon

THE AMAZING RACE

Tyler Crispen

BIG BROTHER

Tori Deal

CHALLENGE VET

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

CHALLENGE VET

Michele Fitzgerald

SURVIVOR

Amanda Garcia

CHALLENGE VET

Dusty Harris

THE AMAZING RACE

Chanelle Howell

SURVIVOR

Ameerah Jones

BIG BROTHER

Alyssa Lopez

BIG BROTHER

Jonna Mannion (Stephens)

CHALLENGE VET

Josh Martinez

BIG BROTHER

Tiffany Mitchell

BIG BROTHER

Sebastian Noel

SURVIVOR

Faysal Shafaat

BIG BROTHER

Alyssa Snider

BIG BROTHER

Monte Taylor

BIG BROTHER

Chris Underwood

SURVIVOR

Cory Wharton

CHALLENGE VET

Desi Williams

SURVIVOR

MTV’s THE CHALLENGE was the very first reality competition series when it launched on June 1, 1998. THE CHALLENGE: USA is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions with Julie Pizzi, Kevin Lee and Jacob Lane.

