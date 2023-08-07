0 0

Big Brother Announces Three Alums Returning for Season 25

BIG BROTHER legends Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes “broke into” the BIG BROTHER house and unwittingly unleashed the season 25 twist. Cameras captured the “break-in” and the moment the three BB alums, who all famously lost their seasons, rolled a “Time Laser” into the house.

The incident has revealed their plan was to go back in time and change the outcome of their seasons. But something went horribly wrong, and they unleashed the BIG BROTHER season 25 twist that will be fully revealed in the special 90-minute live move-in episode Wednesday, Aug. 2 (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+, where fans will also be able to watch the 24/7 live feed and find exclusive content throughout the season.

Photo Courtesy: CBS Photo. Pictured from L to R: Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes, Frankie Grande.

