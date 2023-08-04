0 0

Big Brother 25 Cast Announced

BIG BROTHER announced today the 16 new Houseguests who will embark on the 25th season of the series when they move into the BIG BROTHER house during the live 90-minute premiere event Wednesday, Aug. 2 (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, where fans will also be able to watch the 24/7 live feed and find exclusive content throughout the season.*

This season’s cast includes a Deaflympics gold medalist, brand strategist, exterminator, geriatric physician, professional flutist, political consultant and a DJ from Australia, among others. This new group is in for a summer to remember, full of jaw-dropping moments and twists that will send the Houseguests spiraling into another universe.

CBS’ summer reality hit will again have three weekly episodes. Beginning Sunday, Aug. 6 , following the Wednesday premiere, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. The following 16 new Houseguests will spend the summer competing for $750,000:

Name: America Lopez

Age: 27

Hometown: Edinburg, Texas

Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Medical receptionist

Name: Blue Kim

Age: 25

Hometown: Riverside, Calif.

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Brand strategist

Name: Bowie Jane

Age: 45

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Name: Cameron Hardin Age: 34 Hometown: Eastman, Ga. Occupation: Stay-at-home dad Name: Cory Wurtenberger See also Young Sheldon Finale Recap for 5/18/2022 Age: 21 Hometown: Weston, Fla. Occupation: College student

Name: Felicia Cannon Age: 63 Hometown: Tacoma, Wash. Current City: Kennesaw, Ga. Occupation: Real estate agent Name: Hisam Goueli Age: 45 Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn. Current City: Seattle, Wash. Occupation: Geriatric physician

Name: Izzy Gleicher Age: 32 Hometown: New York, N.Y. Occupation: Professional flutist Name: Jag Bains Age: 25 Hometown: Omak, Wash. Occupation: Truck company owner

Name: Jared Fields Age: 25 Hometown: Norwalk, Conn. Occupation: Exterminator Name: Kirsten Elwin Age: 25 Hometown: Orlando, Fla., via Dominica Current City: Houston, Texas Occupation: Molecular biologist

Name: Luke Valentine Age: 30 Hometown: Weston, Fla. Current City: Coral Springs, Fla. Occupation: Illustrator Name: Matt Klotz Age: 27 Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif. Current City: Baton Rouge, La. Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist

Name: Mecole Hayes Age: 30 Hometown: St Louis, Mo. Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md. Occupation: Political consultant Name: Red Utley Age: 37 Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn. Occupation: Sales

Name: Reilly Smedley Age: 24 Hometown: Portland, Maine Current City: Nashville, Tenn. Occupation: Bartender BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000. BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America. *Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs. See also COMBATE AMERICAS SIGNS UNDEFEATED BOXER, FORMER “LUCHA UNDERGROUND” CHAMP DULCE MARIA GARCIA RIVAS TO EXCLUSIVE, MULTI-FIGHT MMA PROMOTIONAL CONTRACT

