Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Separate After Two Years of Marriage

Love is not so grand-e! Singer/actress Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have separated after two years of marriage, TVGrapevine has learned.

According to People, the couple separated earlier this year and “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” since.

Rumors of a split surfaced earlier this year when Ariana was spotted without her ring, but she denied the rumors, saying that the ring was being cleaned. She was also spotted without her ring at Wimbledon over the weekend.

The couple have had busy lives and schedules, causing them to spend less time together. It is unknown if this is what contributed to the split, as neither party have discussed the split as of press time.

This is a developing story.

