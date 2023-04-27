0 0

Family of Jerry Springer Releases Statement

The family of Jerry Springer released the following statement to the media regarding his death via his publicist:

Statement From the Family of Jerry Springer on His Passing

Jerry Springer, 79, died peacefully today at his home in suburban Chicago, Illinois after a brief illness, surrounded by his family. Jerry, born Gerald Norman Springer in London, England on February 13, 1944, immigrated to Queens, New York at the age of four along with his parents and older sister. He graduated from Tulane University and Northwestern University Law School, served in the United States Army Reserves and had a long career in law, politics, journalism and broadcasting. He was known for the Jerry Springer Show, the Judge Jerry Show, the Springer on the Radio Show, Baggage, the Jerry Springer Podcast and until recently even his own 60s folk music radio show in Cincinnati. He also wrote an autobiography and once starred in a movie. But he captured the emotions of the country in 2006 with a shockingly long and humorous run on the popular Dancing With the Stars Show.

He was mayor of Cincinnati (1977-78), a Cincinnati city council member (1971-74, 1975-1982), an unsuccessful candidate in the Democratic Party primary for governor of Ohio (1982) and an entertainment and broadcasting icon.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Funeral services and a memorial gathering are currently being developed. To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, “Take care of yourself, and each other.”

RIP Jerry.

