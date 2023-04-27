0 0

Jerry Springer Dead at 79

Sad news for the TV world today. Talk show host Jerry Springer, who was known for covering controversial topics while still reminding us to be good to ourselves and each other, has died. He was 79 years old.

The former America’s Got Talent host is said to have been battling cancer the past few months, but the actual cause of death has not been revealed as of press time.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, Jerry’s longtime friend and spokesperson in a statement. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

While Jerry was known for controversy, he won the hearts of the nation and the world when he competed with Kym Johnson on season three of Dancing With the Stars. He dedicated a waltz to his beautiful daughter, which he wanted to learn for her wedding day.

In addition, Jerry was a friend and a caring person who I will never forget.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his family and loved ones.

