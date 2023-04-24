0 0

Dancing With the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dead at 78

Sad news for the dance world this morning. Len Goodman, who was the head judge on Dancing With the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing, has died. He was 78 years old.

The former ballroom icon is said to have been surrounded by his family in the hospital at the time of his death. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Len had announced his retirement from DWTS earlier this year, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family. He is survived by his wife Sue and son James.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones.

