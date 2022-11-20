0 0

Read Time: 54 Second

Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dead At 49

Sad news for nineties kids today. Jason David Frank, best known for playing Tommy Oliver on the Power Rangers franchise, has died. He was 49 years old.

The news was confirmed by his rep, who released the following statement to the media, per TMZ: “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”

While the cause of death has yet to be confirmed, it is believed that he died by suicide.

Jason played Tommy on and off until 2018 and also spent several years as professional MMA fighter. He was trained in several forms of martial arts, including Taekwondo, Muay Thai, Judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.!

He is survived by four children. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his family during this time.

If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com See also Singer Meatloaf Dead at 74