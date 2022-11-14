0 0

Len Goodman Announces Dancing With The Stars Exit

It’s the end of an era. Len Goodman, who has been the head judge on Dancing With The Stars since day one, has announced that he is leaving the show after this season.

“It’s been a huge pleasure to be a huge part of such a wonderful show. I cannot thank you enough, the DWTS family. It has been such a wonderful experience for me. I’m looking forward to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.” He added that he planned on spending more time with his grandchildren and family in Britian.

The ballroom teared up during the announcements, with his fellow judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli hugging him. The pros and celebrities competing this season also shared their sentiments with cheers and well wishes.

Best of luck to Len!

