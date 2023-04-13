Update: Drake Bell Found Safe

Update: Drake Bell Found Safe

Drake Bell has been found safe! At 1:26 p.m. ET on Thursday, actor Drake Bell was confirmed to be “safe” and in contact with law enforcement officials, the Daytona Beach Police Department reported.

As previously reported, the Drake and Josh alum was reported missing and considered endangered by the DBPD.

No further information is available as of press time. We will bring you updates as they become available.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
