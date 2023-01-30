0 0

Cindy Williams Dead at 75

Cindy Williams is best known for being one half of the iconic duo on Laverne and Shirley.

Sad news for Hollywood today. Cindy Williams, who is best known for playing Shirley Feeney on the hit series Laverne and Shirley, has died. She was 75 years old.

According to reports, the Happy Days alum died Wednesday after a brief illness.

Her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, released a statement through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Cindy starred on Laverne and Shirley until its final season, when she left to start her family. Her co-star Penny Marshall died in 2018.

She is survived by her two children. TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.

