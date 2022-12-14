The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/14/2022

December 14, 2022 Sammi Turano

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/14/2022
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: (l-r) Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/Bravo)
  • I guess the debacle with Jen carried on into the next day. I am with Lisa, I am sick of all of this as well. She also faced the most of Jen’s wrath and anger for no reason.  #JusticeForBabyGorgeous.
  • Is Whitney really trying to defend Jen and justify her behavior? WTF?
  • ‘I am going to grab a Kit-Kat and get ready for the day.’ This is why our Baby Gorgeous is the QUEEN of this franchise.
  • Jen’s coverup is so gorgeous…..I have to give it to her, she knows her fashion most of the time.
  • So, Angie K and Jen are friends again….I am kind of surprised by this.
  • Heather still defending Jen (despite some reservations) to Lisa, who was PHYSICALLY attacked by her is such a crappy thing to do.
  • I am obsessed with that FAKE purse.
  • This beach day picnic looks amazing.
  • Surfing looks like fun, but I am too chicken to actually give it a try.
  • OMG, those stuffed mushrooms and the ravioli look so amazing…..I need to learn how to make stuffed mushrooms again.
  • Jen never wants to take responsibility for anything, does she? Lisa is trying to explain her feelings, but Jen won’t even listen and keeps trying to justify her behavior.
  • Seeing Jen be so raw about her suicide attempt really breaks my heart…..Lisa and Heather really should have let it go at that point.
  • This Marilyn Monroe party looks like a lot of fun.
  • I think the waiter is the cutest, sweetest person we have ever had on the show. Can we get him to bartend on WWHL?
  • These women haven’t even gotten their drinks yet and they are already fighting over….I am not even sure? The whole thing is messed up.
  • I am on Whitney’s side here….Heather keeps deflecting and not letting her speak.
  • From what I gather, they all talk crap about each other and refuse to admit it and want to fight about it….just like high school.
  • Whitney is so justified in feeling hurt about Heather always forgiving Jen and giving her grace and constantly making Whitney feel like crap.
  • Heather is really channeling Rinna tonight, isn’t she?
  • Wow, that condescending way of telling everyone to let Whitney talk really pissed me off. Why is Heather being so nasty?
  • I am so glad Whitney is standing up for herself and not accepting Heather’s fake apology.
  • I like how Danna is more worried about where the tacos went than the actual fight.
  • Did they all leave without getting their food? Also, this other bartender just making drinks and smirking is giving off such a mood.
  • Did they all forget the fight and go to some club still dressed in their Marilyn outfits?
  • Now they are breaking glasses and randomly have a pizza. WTF is happening tonight?
  • WTF is happening in this episode? Tit flashing, twerking, straddling…..and they all hated each other an hour ago.
  • Who the heck was at Heather’s door? That freaked me the hell out!
  • Holy crap on a cracker, she really got beat up….what the hell happened?
  • More next week, stay tuned!
