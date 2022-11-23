The Masked Singer Recap for 11/23/2022

0 0

Tonight’s episode of Fox’s The Masked Singer will show three more performances, which will lead to another double elimination and another singer moving to the next round.

Sir Bugaboo

Clues: Permanent place in pop culture, competition involving a job, terrified of the dark, movie reel, phone with question marks

Song: Devil With A Blue Dress On

This is quite entertaining. Every time I hear this song, I think of my fifth grade math teacher being the devil in a blue dress for Halloween and thinking it was so cool. Based on the clues, I think it is Bill Rancic, the OG winner of The Apprentice.

Onstage Clue: A picture of Nicole in slime–and the confession that Bugaboo and Nicole jammed together at one point.

Guesses: Jordan Peele, Lil’ Rell, Randy Jackson, Ernie Hudson

Scarecrow

Clues: Screaming, singing on Broadway, red carpet, 100 rescues in her house

Song:Abracadabra

The performance is interesting….Scarecrow is most certainly a performer and seems to enjoy being on stage. I have no idea who it could be though.

Onstage Clue: a blackbird, staring you right in the face

Guesses: Bette Midler, Anjelica Houston, Susan Sarandon, Glenn Close, Parker Posey

Snowstorm

Clues:A speed dating sign, a house

Song: Sweet but Psycho

She is quite good and I will be shocked if she goes home tonight. This is by far one of the best performances of the night, if not the season. However, I am stumped as to who it might be.

Onstage Clue: Scary doll in a box that screams….always read the warnings.

Guesses: Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Countess Luann. Lisa Rinna, Olivia Rodrigo….Jesus?, Sabrina Carpenter

Before we get to elimination one, Scarecrow self eliminates, despite loving the show…..she is just there to bother Ken…..and for another special reason.

Final guesses: Glenn Close, Susan Sarandon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Parker Posey

THE SCARECROW IS…..LINDA BLAIR!!!!! She did the show to give one hour of entertainment in a cruel world and to bring awareness to her organization to help abused animals and those suffering.

Sir Bugaboo and Snowstorm do a sing off to Somebody’s Watching Me. They are both amazing, but at the end of the day, it is Sir Bugaboo who is leaving the competition.

Final Guesses: Randy Jackson, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Ernie Hudson, Jordan Peele.

SIR BUGABOO IS RAY PARKER JR!!!!

More tomorrow, stay tuned.

