Big Brother 26 Recap for 9/19/2024: The Second Jury Member Revealed

Big Brother 26 Recap for 9/19/2024: The Second Jury Member Revealed

It is ninth eviction on CBS’s Big Brother 26. A second person will go to jury tonight just weeks shy of the finale. Who will it be..T’Kor or Rubina? We are about to find out!

Welcome back Julie Chen Moonves!

Angela sees how upset Rubina is about still being on the block, but knows she did what she had to do in order to save Kimo.

Rubina says, via DR, that she needs to be selfish now and work on saving herself….even though she is on the block with her best friend.

T’Kor is also doing whatever it takes to save herself.

Leah cries to Angela about this turn of events, saying that she feels like a bad person. Despite this, she hopes that people see T’Kor as the bigger threat.

Cam and Makensy talk about how they think T’Kor should be the one to go, even though Cam knows his closest ally Chelsie is Team T’Kor.

Makensy tells Angle and Leah that she also wants T’Kor gone. They hope to get Cam to come to their side and make this happen.

Rubina is worried about the eviction, even though Makensy says they only need one more vote. She talks to Kimo in hopes that he will help her out, but he says via the DR that he plans to save T’Kor.

Jankie continues to make everyone sing and dance, causing them to go crazy, yell at him and curse at him.

Chelsie is annoyed with Cam and Makensy becoming closer, making Leah think that she is jealous of their closeness due to her crush on Cam. There is a lot of bed switching and whining while this is happening as well.

Cam apologizes to Chelsie for upsetting her. She tells him he is ‘toying with all the women.’ He tells her he wants to fit in and says via DR that he finds her friendship with T’Kor more threatening that anything he has with Makensy.

Eviction time! After the ladies give their last chance speeches, it is time to vote.

Eviction votes:

Makensy: T’Kor

Kimo: Rubina

Cam: T’Kor

Chelsie: T’Kor

Angela: T’Kor

In a 4-1 vote, T’Kor is evicted from the Big Brother household and the second member of the jury. She talks to Julie about her experience and watches her goodbye messages before going to the jury house.

HOH comp begins. Jankie returns for the comp called Eye Candy. They have to make the biggest stack of his favorite candies without it falling in the fastest amount of time in order to win.

Winner announced Sunday, stay tuned!