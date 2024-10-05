The Amazing Race recap for January 17, 2018

This is week three of the Amazing race with nine teams remaining. Who will go home tonight? Where will they go, where did you come from, Cotton-Eyed Joe? Let’s find out. (Also, good luck getting that song out of your head tonight!)

Next Stop: Morocco! The task? Assorting fish to be ready for the market.

Next Stop: Kisariate Jbala Souk, where they must greet a merchant in their native language. This gets them a clue and a gnome to carry for the rest of the leg.

Roadblock: Ziplining the gnome at museum and Tele Boutique. t the second one, the must get special coins to listen to a message, which will led them to their next clue.

Detour: After they all head back to Kisariate Jbala Souk, they can either deliver produce to three different vendors or spot words where people are belly dancing. Most of the items do the dancing one. Jessica and Cody even switch once the delivery one proves to be too difficult.

Pit Stop: Moulay Hafid Palace

1st place: Henry & Evan (Won a trip to Zurich, Switzerland)

2nd place: Alex & Conor

3rd place: Kristi & Jen

4th place: Trevor & Chris

5th place: Cody & Jessica

6th place: Joey & Tim

7th place: Eric & Daniel

8th place: Lucas & Brittany

9th place: Cedric & Shawn

NON ELIMINATION WEEK!!!

More next week! Stay tuned.