Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Cast Announced

It is that time of year again! The Dancing With The Stars season 31 cast has been announced and we have the scoop as to who will be dancing their way to a mirrorball trophy.
The show will air on Disney Plus this season, after having spent the first thirty seasons on ABC. Tyra Banks will assume her hosting duties, with Alfonso Ribeiro making his cohosting debut. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli are also returning as judges.
Now, without further ado….here is our DWTS season 31 cast!
Celebrities and Professional Dancers:
Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach
Movie star Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber
Comedian, actor and singer Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson
Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York’s weather anchor Sam Champion, with partner Cheryl Burke
TikTok star Charli D’Amelio with partner Mark Ballas
Heidi D’Amelio (“The D’Amelio Show”) with partner Artem Chigvintsev
Country star Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten
TV star Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater
Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning “CODA”) with partner Britt Stewart
Teresa Giudice (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”) with partner Pasha Pashkov
Vinny Guadagnino (“Jersey Shore”) with partner Koko Iwasaki
“Charlie’s Angels” star Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis van Amstel
Jason Lewis (“Sex and the City”) with partner Peta Murgatroyd
Drag queen superstar Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko
Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong
Gabby Windey (“The Bachelorette”) with partner Val Chmerkovskiy