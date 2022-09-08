Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Cast Announced

0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 16 Second

It is that time of year again! The Dancing With The Stars season 31 cast has been announced and we have the scoop as to who will be dancing their way to a mirrorball trophy.

The show will air on Disney Plus this season, after having spent the first thirty seasons on ABC. Tyra Banks will assume her hosting duties, with Alfonso Ribeiro making his cohosting debut. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli are also returning as judges.

Now, without further ado….here is our DWTS season 31 cast!

Celebrities and Professional Dancers:

Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach

Movie star Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber

Comedian, actor and singer Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson

Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York’s weather anchor Sam Champion, with partner Cheryl Burke

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio with partner Mark Ballas

Heidi D’Amelio (“The D’Amelio Show”) with partner Artem Chigvintsev

Country star Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten

TV star Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater

Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning “CODA”) with partner Britt Stewart

Teresa Giudice (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”) with partner Pasha Pashkov

Vinny Guadagnino (“Jersey Shore”) with partner Koko Iwasaki

“Charlie’s Angels” star Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis van Amstel

Jason Lewis (“Sex and the City”) with partner Peta Murgatroyd

Drag queen superstar Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko

Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong

Gabby Windey (“The Bachelorette”) with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com