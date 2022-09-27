0 0

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Bibles to Brothels

This week’s Bob Hearts Abishola opens with Bob driving. His dad Max appears to talk to him about mistakes he has made and how Bob wants to move on from MaxDot.

Max tells him to shake it off and get back to work, but Bob says he is done. However, Max just continues to shame him for wanting to quit. They continue to argue about what Bob should do moving forward.

At the hospital, Gloria complains about how she and her husband are sleeping in different rooms. Abishola asks about it, but Gloria insists she is fine and the situation is fine.

Dottie calls Abishola to ask her if she has heard from Bob. She explains how he left the meeting and he had a weird look on his face. Abishola tries to call him, but gets no answer. She gets frantic and goes to look for him, thinking he may be dead.

Back at MaxDot, Doug is drinking when Kofo walks in, telling him that things are going to be okay. He also shames him for drinking on the job.

Dottie walks in with Kofo’s resume in her hand. He claims he was just putting out feelers, but Dottie isn’t buying it and tears it up. She yells at him, take Doug’s beer and storms out.

Abishola and Kemi look for Bob. She calls her family, insisting that everything is fine and to let her know if Bob is found. Kemi comments about how he may be with another woman, but gets a LOOK from Abishola. She quickly changes her tune.

Bob is at the food truck, still talking to his dad, who is shocked by all the changes in the world. Abishola and Kemi find Bob, who isn’t quite ready to share what has been going on.

Bob talks to Abishola privately, but they end up arguing. She then calls the family and explains things to Tunde, who relays things to Dottie, Ebun and Olu.

Dele comes in to get food, but is stopped by the adults, who tell him he needs to step up and be the man of the house.

Christina goes to talk to Goodwin, but is nervous because she needs to lay him off. However, he keeps showing off pictures of his family, making it difficult to break the news.

Bob is packing up his office when his father returns, admitting he felt guilty for not being there for the family. He disappears and Goodwin comes in to talk. Bob offers him a job as head of the company,with Bob overseeing things. He happily accepts and Max reappears and they have a sweet bonding moment over a drink.

The episode ends with Bob and Abishola going to bed and talking about this new turn of events.

