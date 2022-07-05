Big Brother 24 Cast Revealed
BIG BROTHER announced today the 16 new Houseguests who will embark on the 24th season of the series when they move into the mid-century Palm Springs inspired “BB Motel” during the live 90-minute premiere event Wednesday, July 6 (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, where fans will also be able to watch the exclusive 24/7 live feed throughout the season.
This season’s cast includes an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer and a personal stylist, among others. With never-before-seen challenges, these 16 Houseguests are in for the summer of their lives at “BB Fest.” Also, a new twist will send the Houseguests scrambling, and, beginning on premiere night, the opportunity for America to vote will impact the game.
CBS’ summer reality hit will again have three weekly episodes. Beginning Sunday, July 10, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Immediately following BIG BROTHER’s premiere event will be the 90-minute premiere of THE CHALLENGE: USA (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT).
The following 16 new Houseguests will spend the summer competing for the $750,000 grand prize:
Name: Alyssa Snider
Age: 24
Hometown/Current City: Sarasota, Fla.
Occupation: Marketing rep
Name: Ameerah Jones (pronounced Ah-mirr-ah)
Age: 31
Hometown/Current City: Westminster, Md.
Occupation: Content designer
Name: Brittany Hoopes
Age: 32
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current City: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Hypnotherapist
Name: Daniel Durston
Age: 35
Hometown: Ontario, Calif.
Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Vegas performer
Name: Indy Santos
Age: 31
Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Corporate flight attendant
Name: Jasmine Davis
Age: 29
Hometown: Terry, Miss.
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Name: Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli (pronounced Pooch-ah-rel-ee)
Age: 24
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.
Occupation: Assistant football coach
Name: Kyle Capener (pronounced Cape-ner)
Age: 29
Hometown/Current City: Bountiful, Utah
Occupation: Unemployed
Name: Marvin Achi (pronounced Ah-chee)
Age: 28
Hometown: Rivers State, Nigeria
Current City: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Chemical processing engineer
Name: Matt “Turner” Turner
Age: 23
Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.
Current City: New Bedford, Mass.
Occupation: Thrift store owner
Name: Michael Bruner
Age: 28
Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.
Current City: Rochester, Minn.
Occupation: Attorney
Name: Monte Taylor
Age: 27
Hometown/Current City: Bear, Del.
Occupation: Personal trainer
Name: Nicole Layog (pronounced Lay-ogg)
Age: 41
Hometown/Current City: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Occupation: Private chef
Name: Paloma Aguilar
Age: 22
Hometown/Current City: San Marcos, Calif.
Occupation: Interior designer
Name: Taylor Hale
Age: 27
Hometown/Current City: West Bloomfield, Mich.
Occupation: Personal stylist
Name: Terrance Higgins
Age: 47
Hometown/Current City: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Bus operator
BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000. BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.
