Big Brother 24 Recap for 7/20/2022: Was The POV Used?

The latest episode of CBS’s Big Brother 24 opens with the aftermath from the nomination ceremony. Pooch and Taylor are on the block, with Pooch feeling safe (and like Dr. Will!) and Taylor being upset.

Jasmine doesn’t care who goes home, but seems to be gunning for Pooch more than Taylor at this point. However, she is making sure he feels safe.

Nicole thinks Taylor has become more of an asset to the house and also wants Pooch gone.

The biggest worry now is that Pooch wins POV and Taylor goes home.

Kyle tries to use contacts for the first time. Michael is also new to wearing them, so they get into a contact wearing competition.

Monte pretends to be a part of his alliance, but the truth is, he has other plans….

Michael, Terrance and Ameerah are joining Pooch and Taylor in the POV comp, with Daniel hosting.

The competition has them dressed as mermaids. They have to pretend to swim in gravel while pushing balls into holes. The one who finishes first wins POV.

Jasmine was initially supposed to compete but cannot due to her injury.

Michael ends up winning, but isn’t sure what he is going to do in terms of using the POV. Pooch thinks he is still safe, Taylor is worried about her own safety and Michael struggles as to what is best for his game.

Nicole talks to Kyle about her mom’s cancer diagnosis and it is heartbreaking.

Michael is still torn on whether or not he should save Taylor. He asks the houseguests what to do, with mixed results. Joseph’s name is thrown around as a replacement nominee, something Jasmine thinks can work in her favor.

In the end, Michael decides NOT to use to the POV.

Eviction happens Sunday, stay tuned!

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com

