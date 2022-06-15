June 15, 2022

So You Think You Can Dance Recap and Highlights for 6/15/2022

Sammi Turano June 15, 2022
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE: Behind the scenes at the SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE 300th EPISODE CELEBRATION. CR: Michael Becker/PictureGroup for FOX. ©2022 FOX MEDIA, LLC.
  • This is the 300th episode…..and I watched almost every single one.
  • Cat Deeley hosts, Jojo Siwa, Twitch and Leah Remini judge.
  • Welcome, Leah and happy birthday!
  • No live voting…..the studio audience votes, kind of like The Masked Singer, I suppose.
  • James and Virginia are the first pair to make it to the top 12. They dance to Snoop Dogg’s Drop It Like It’s Hot and do a fun hip hop routine that was choreographed by Luther Brown. Luther, for his part, is watching them with pride in the audience. The judges enjoy the swag, teamwork and the creativity.
  • Waverly and Jordan are next to make it to the top 12. They do a contemporary routine choreographed by Mandy Korpinen & Elizabeth Petrin. The judges love their chemistry and connection.
  • Anna and Beau are the next in the top 12 and do a Broadway themed dance. Al Blackstone is the choreographer and I have to say that I not only love the choreography, but the old school movie usher theme. The judges are left wanting more!
  • Thiago and Essence are up next with their own contemporary routine. While they dance well and tell a beautiful story, (thanks to Tessandra Chavez) the judges want to see more of a connection
  • Carter and Ralyn celebrate making the top 12 with their jive choreographed by DWTS pro Alan Bersten. The judges love their flicks, tricks and energy.
  • Alexis and Keaton round out the top 12 with their contemporary routine. I missed who choreographed it, but the judges seem to love every moment.
  • At the end, we discover that Thiago, Essence, Carter and Virginia are in the bottom four….but they are all safe because it is the 300th episode!
  • More next week, stay tuned!

