ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 6/15/2022
- This fashion show looks like it is going to be amazing. I am glad Chanel Ayan was able to help out using her own contacts.
- Lesa apparently thought Chanel Ayan was two people due to the headshots.
- I am enjoying the bond between Caroline S and Nina….they are so different, but somehow get along so well.
- Nooooooooooooo Miss Goat ran away! I am glad they found her later, but still, that had to be scary.
- This lunch looks so awkward….but Chanel Ayan is right, friendship and communication works both ways.
- I never understood why these women constantly insert themselves in drama that is none of their business.
- It is very interested learning about how the culture in Dubai is evolving and changing.
- Sara is so inspirational in everything she does.
- This sculpting procedure looks interesting, I am curious to see how it works and what it does.
- I don’t think making someone laugh during a stomach sculpting procedure is the best idea in the world.
- Sergio is apparently the big brother stepfather for Caroline S’s kids…..all righty then.
- I hope this fashion show goes well for Lesa’s sake. I have a feeling it is going to end in a fight though.
- Even though Caroline S says she is fine, it is obvious she is upset about not being at the show.
- Everyone going crazy over the French fries is such a mood….and now I want fries.
- Despite some hiccups, it looks like the show was a success!
- More next week, stay tuned!
