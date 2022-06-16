June 16, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 6/15/2022

Sammi Turano June 16, 2022
0 0
2 min read
ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 6/15/2022
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 21 Second

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 6/15/2022

  • This fashion show looks like it is going to be amazing. I am glad Chanel Ayan was able to help out using her own contacts.
  • Lesa apparently thought Chanel Ayan was two people due to the headshots.
  • I am enjoying the bond between Caroline S and Nina….they are so different, but somehow get along so well.
  • Nooooooooooooo Miss Goat ran away! I am glad they found her later, but still, that had to be scary.
  • This lunch looks so awkward….but Chanel Ayan is right, friendship and communication works both ways.
  • I never understood why these women constantly insert themselves in drama that is none of their business.
  • It is very interested learning about how the culture in Dubai is evolving and changing.
  • Sara is so inspirational in everything she does.
  • This sculpting procedure looks interesting, I am curious to see how it works and what it does.
  • I don’t think making someone laugh during a stomach sculpting procedure is the best idea in the world.
  • Sergio is apparently the big brother stepfather for Caroline S’s kids…..all righty then.
  • I hope this fashion show goes well for Lesa’s sake. I have a feeling it is going to end in a fight though.
  • Even though Caroline S says she is fine, it is obvious she is upset about not being at the show.
  • Everyone going crazy over the French fries is such a mood….and now I want fries.
  • Despite some hiccups, it looks like the show was a success!
  • More next week, stay tuned!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

So You Think You Can Dance Recap and Highlights for 6/15/2022
0 0
2 min read

So You Think You Can Dance Recap and Highlights for 6/15/2022

June 15, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 6/15/2022
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 6/15/2022

June 15, 2022 Sammi Turano
Masterchef Junior Recap for 6/14/2022
0 1
2 min read

Masterchef Junior Recap for 6/14/2022

June 14, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 6/15/2022
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 6/15/2022

June 16, 2022 Sammi Turano
ABC Announces Fall 2022 Primetime Schedule
0 0
5 min read

ABC Announces Fall 2022 Primetime Schedule

June 16, 2022 Sammi Turano
Sammi’s Favorite Things: The Primetimer Guide to Streaming TV
0 0
3 min read

Sammi’s Favorite Things: The Primetimer Guide to Streaming TV

June 16, 2022 Sammi Turano
So You Think You Can Dance Recap and Highlights for 6/15/2022
0 0
2 min read

So You Think You Can Dance Recap and Highlights for 6/15/2022

June 15, 2022 Sammi Turano