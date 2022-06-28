June 28, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Celebrity Spotlight: Blanca Blanco

Sammi Turano June 28, 2022
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:2 Second

Celebrity Spotlight: Blanca Blanco

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Eliot Laurence

June 27, 2022 Sammi Turano
0 0
7 min read

Chef Serge Krikorian’s Hit Show: Cooking with the Kriks Shares Summer Favorites

June 24, 2022 Jules Lavallee
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Dirty Little Secret’s Lizzie Boys

June 11, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Blanca Blanco

June 28, 2022 Sammi Turano
People Magazine Investigates: Valley of Death Recap
0 0
4 min read

People Magazine Investigates: Valley of Death Recap

June 27, 2022 Sammi Turano
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Eliot Laurence

June 27, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club Episode 3 Recap
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club Episode 3 Snark and Highlights

June 26, 2022 Sammi Turano