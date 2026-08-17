Witney Carson Announces Pregnancy and DWTS Return

Dancing with a Star and a baby! Reigning Dancing With The Stars champ Witney Carson has announced that she is not only retuning to the show, but she is also pregnant!

She is expecting her third baby with husband Carson McAllister,

She announced the news on Good Morning America today. She and her husband are also parents to Leo and Jet, who are five and three, respectively.

As for her partner? It’s going to be Jimmy Kimmel Live! star Guillermo Rodriguez.

Congratulations!

Source:

https://people.com/dwts-pro-witney-carson-expecting-baby-no-3-with-husband-carson-mcallister-11872619

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]

About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts