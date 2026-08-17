Witney Carson Announces Pregnancy and DWTS Return
Witney Carson Announces Pregnancy and DWTS Return
Dancing with a Star and a baby! Reigning Dancing With The Stars champ Witney Carson has announced that she is not only retuning to the show, but she is also pregnant!
She is expecting her third baby with husband Carson McAllister,
She announced the news on Good Morning America today. She and her husband are also parents to Leo and Jet, who are five and three, respectively.
As for her partner? It’s going to be Jimmy Kimmel Live! star Guillermo Rodriguez.
Congratulations!
Source:
https://people.com/dwts-pro-witney-carson-expecting-baby-no-3-with-husband-carson-mcallister-11872619
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