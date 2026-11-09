Private Eyes West Coast Recap for Keep It in the Family

Private Eyes West Coast on CW opens with Matt and Angie getting insulted by Violet. Once home, they meet with Will, who is practicing a puppet show for Declan.

All the while, Angie is trying to figure out what to do with her mom’s ashes.

A new client was preparing to propose to his girlfriend with different boxes, chocolate eggs and now, the ring, which is a family heirloom, is missing. It was the only thing they have from China, so he needs it back and fast. The restaurant also had the ring at noon and when 8pm rolled around, the seal was off the box and the ring was gone.

This new client? He is none other than Violet’s brother George!

Angie and Matt discuss what to do and find out that Ernie Dodd is Collette’s dad and the owner of a furniture empire. They investigate at the restaurant where the proposal was to take place and realize that the theft could have been an inside job.

The number one suspect? The chef that just so happens to be George’s ex-girlfriend Denise, who claims Violet was behind the breakup. However, Denise claims she had nothing to do with the theft.

Other suspects? A dine and dasher and maybe even Violet….who just happened to be the responding officer.

Will and Declan go on the case to find Matt and Angie’s wedding album and video….which Matt has been acting cagey about for some reason.

Angie and Matt decide to break into Violet’s car so they can match her prints to the ones found at the crime scene. Of course, she tries to get into her car, so Angie creates a distraction to get Matt out of the car. This only serves to annoy Violet…..and allow Angie to attend an event called Women’s Whiskey Night, where Violet is also attending.

Collette is also there, as is Violet’s other sister Winnie. They have a love fest while Angie tries to get a fingerprint…..by drinking with the ladies. They all bond and get sloshed and even get into the good stuff, thanks to Winnie.

Will watches the wedding video and gets caught by Matt. The video shows Angie’s mom saying she will marry Matt if Angie bails. Matt says everyone got food poisoning from the sliders and didn’t like the roast from Angie.

The women play Never Have I Ever and get even more sloshed. Collette admits her dad told her George wasn’t right for her and then gets sick. As her future sisters-in-law help hold her hair, Angie steals glasses to compare fingerprints.

Angie and Matt go to the furniture store where Ernie owns. They agree to buy a recliner in exchange for meeting Ernie. Angie fangirls over him while Matt steals fingerprints….and find out that the ‘Mattress King’ is their thief….or is he? They decide to bug his office and do a stakeout.

Oh, and George works with Ernie and the jingle writer.

Will is still watching the wedding video and this time, both Angie and Matt catch him.

At the stakeout, Angie wonders what to do with her mom’s ashes as she reflects on their weird relationship.

Thanks to the bug, they hear Ernie admit the proposal never happened and for someone to meet him….and who does he meet? George’s mama Mimi! No one saw that coming, especially not your humble correspondent here.

Ernie admits to attempting to stealing the ring but says it was already missing when he went to get it from the restaurant…..which means the ring was stolen from the house. Could it be one of the sisters? Violet has an alibi, but Winnie does not….which means she could be the thief.

Angie goes to the whiskey place to look for the ring…..but can’t get past the alarm system. As for Matt, he runs into Violet, who tells him not to ruin this night for the family.

Matt knocks into Denise to stall everything, which leads to her having a moment with George. When that doesn’t take enough time, Matt decides to make a speech.

Angie finds the ring in the secret whiskey room.

Violet threatens Matt but Angie walks in with the ring….so he decides to roast Angie in the name of love….just so she can hand George the ring so he can give it to the right person.

Angie and Matt enjoy dessert while George decides to give the ring to Winnie since he is not ready to get married….and when he does, he wants to choose the ring for the love. He says he forgives her for stealing the ring…..leading to everyone fighting and the secret affair between Mimi and Ernie coming to light.

Angie and Matt bring Violet a peace offering coffee, which she accepts but then she kicks them out.

Angie then honors her mom while Ernie and Mimi make a commercial, Collette ends up with a new man since she broke up with George, who ends up with Denise…..Winnie also gets the ring and everyone is happy.

The episode ends with Angie throwing her mom’s ashes in the ocean with her family by her side.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts