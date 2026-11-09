Russell Brand Sentenced on Sexual Assault and Rape Case

Russell Brand has been sentenced to ten and a half years in prison, TVGrapevine has learned. The sentencing comes just days after he was found guilty on several rape (one count) and sexual assault charges (three counts).

Judge Mr. Justice Bennathan said that he must serve two-thirds of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole, as per The Guardian.

As previously reported, this case stems from charges of sexual assault spanning over a decade.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts