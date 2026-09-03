Masterchef Recap for Keeping Up With Gordon

This week’s Masterchef on Fox determines who will make it into the finale. As always, Chefs Gordon Ramsay, Tiffany Derry and Joe Bastainich are judging.

The semifinals has the remaining contestants keeping up with Chefs Tiffany and Gordon Ramsay in a cooking challenge, leading to a double elimination.

Jake skips to Chef Gordon Ramsay’s challenge since he won the last challenge.

Everyone else cooks Chef Tiffany’s pan roasted halibut with red chermoula, fonio, fennel, orange salad and sauce.

As always, Chefs Gordon Ramsay and Joe give commentary as everyone cooks. Chef Tiffany, for her part, shouts out instructions for how to make her dish.

Basia struggles as she misunderstands how to cook the fonio and ends up frustrating herself.

Julia also struggles with making her dish.

Peter does a second plate since he isn’t happy with the first one.

The challenge is over and the dishes are tasted by the judges.

Basia is eliminated.

Now it is time for everyone to do Chef Gordon Ramsay’s dish, which consists of herb crusted rack of lamb with roasted eggplant puree, pea fricassee, pickled turnips and mint sauce.

Once again, the contestants must follow Chef Gordon Ramsay’s instructions as they cook.

There is a lot of chaos right up until Chef Gordon Ramsay calls time. Heidi forgot sauce, Julia’s is undercooked and Peter’s is out of order.

The judges taste each dish and give the pros and cons of each.

Julia is eliminated.

Finale next week, stay tuned!

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