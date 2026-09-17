Edie Falco Lands New Show

FOX has greenlit Katie Greaves (working title), a new character-driven legal drama starring four-time Emmy, two-time Golden Globe, and five-time SAG Award winner Edie Falco (The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie, Mayor of Kingstown) in the title role. Slated for the network’s 2027-28 season, the series comes from FOX Entertainment Studios, acclaimed writer and executive producer Sharr White (Presumed Innocent, Palm Royale, The Affair), and Ridley Scott and his Scott Free Productions (The Martian, Thelma & Louise, The Good Wife, The Man in the High Castle), the celebrated film and television company founded by Ridley and Tony Scott.

Falco stars as Katie Greaves, a whip-smart, fiercely committed attorney who stepped away from the New Hampshire Public Defender’s office following a devastating personal tragedy. Now raising her two young granddaughters with her husband and trying to piece together a life she never expected, Katie is drawn back to the work that once defined her. Each case tests Katie’s instincts, wit, and deeply held belief that everyone deserves a second chance…and someone to fight for them.

“Sharr has created an extraordinary character in Katie Greaves: funny, formidable, deeply human, and driven to fight for people who might otherwise be overlooked, including her own family. The incredibly talented Edie Falco brings all of that strength, wit, and vulnerability to the screen, and there is no one we’d rather have at the center of this story,” said Michael Thorn, President, FOX Television Network. “Together with Sharr’s singular voice and the incredible creative pedigree of Ridley Scott, David Zucker, and the team at Scott Free, we have exactly the kind of elevated, visceral character drama we want at FOX.”

Falco is a four-time Emmy Award winner, two-time Golden Globe Award winner and five-time Screen Actors Guild Award winner whose acclaimed career spans television, film, and stage. She is best known for two of television’s most celebrated performances: Carmela Soprano in HBO’s landmark The Sopranos, for which she won three Emmys, two Golden Globes and three individual SAG Awards, and the title role in Showtime’s Nurse Jackie, which earned her an additional Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Her television credits also include Mayor of Kingstown; Oz, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders; Impeachment: American Crime Story; and 30 Rock. On stage, Falco received a Tony Award nomination for the Broadway revival of The House of Blue Leaves, and recently starred Off Broadway in The True and Morning Sun. Her recent film work includes Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar: Fire and Ash; I’ll Be Right There; Outside In; The Land of Steady Habits; and The Parenting. Falco is represented by CAA and Entertainment 360.

Katie Greaves (wt) is written and executive produced by Sharr White who will also serve as showrunner. His television credits include Apple TV+’s Emmy-nominated Presumed Innocent and Palm Royale, Showtime’s The Affair, and Netflix’s Halston. White is also an acclaimed playwright whose Broadway works include The Other Place, The Snow Geese, and Pictures from Home. He is represented by WME and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin & Dunham.

The series is executive produced by Scott, David W. Zucker (The Good Wife, The Man in the High Castle, Alien: Earth) of Scott Free Productions, and Falco. FOX Entertainment Studios produces with worldwide distribution by FOX Entertainment Global.

Founded in 1995, Scott Free Productions is the film and television production company of acclaimed filmmakers Ridley and Tony Scott. Across film, the company has been behind global hits like Gladiator, Blade Runner, Alien, The Martian, American Gangster, Black Hawk Down and Thelma & Louise, as well as recently released The Dog Stars, with Scott Free titles earning more than 80 Academy Award nominations. Its extensive television portfolio has earned more than 100 Emmy nominations and includes The Good Wife, The Man in the High Castle, Raised by Wolves, The Terror, Dope Thief, Prime Target, and Alien: Earth.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts