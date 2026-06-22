Celebrity Death

Legendary Music Producer Clive Davis Passes Away at 94

Sammi Turano

Legendary Music Producer Clive Davis Passes Away at 94

Sad news for the music world. Legendary music producer Clive Davis, who helped launch the careers of icons such as Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin, has died. He was 94 years old.

No cause of death has been released as of press time, but he was hospitalized earlier this year with an upper respiratory infection.

His loved ones released the following statement to the media:

 

“To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved.”

 

He is a multiple Grammy winning producer whose talent and knack for launching the careers of multiple legends will never be forgotten.

 

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones at this time.

 

 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterPost on X
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Pop Singer Aaron Carter Dead at 34
  2. Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Dead at 79
  3. Tina Turner Dead at 83
  4. Tony Bennett Dead at 96
See also  Country Singer Stonewall Jackson Dead at 89