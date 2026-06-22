Legendary Music Producer Clive Davis Passes Away at 94

Sad news for the music world. Legendary music producer Clive Davis, who helped launch the careers of icons such as Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin, has died. He was 94 years old.

No cause of death has been released as of press time, but he was hospitalized earlier this year with an upper respiratory infection.

His loved ones released the following statement to the media:

“To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved.”

He is a multiple Grammy winning producer whose talent and knack for launching the careers of multiple legends will never be forgotten.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones at this time.