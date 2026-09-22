Dionne Warwick Announces Fall Plans

Slated for an October 2026 release, this final album from Ms. Warwick features duets written entirely by 17-time Oscar nominee and Special Oscar recipient Diane Warren — marking the ﬁrst time Warwick and Warren have worked together. Singles include “Ocean In The Desert” with Cynthia Erivo and “Where Is Your Heart”, featuring John Legend. Producer/manager Damon Elliott (Ms. Warwick’s son) oversees this project.

ONE HEART CAN CHANGE THE WORLD – This collaboration with Ms. Warwick features pop/R&B artist Mya, hip hop’s Saweetie, internationally acclaimed violinist Miri Ben-Ari and world renowned sound healer Ana Netanel. Academy Award winning actor Forest Whitaker narrates the song. The third single from the upcoming “DWUETS” album, this track is being released on September 25th, 2026, in conjunction with the United Nation’s 45th Annual International Day of Peace.

DIONNE FRAGRANCE – For the upcoming Christmas shopping season, Ms. Warwick is reintroducing her fragrance line, Dionne. Originally launched in 1986, Dionne is the result of Ms. Warwick’s goal to offer a fine and sophisticated fragrance. The perfume will be available via Ms. Warwick’s fan club website as well as online retailers. Potential “pop-up” opportunities at select brick-and-mortar retail are in the works.

2026 ANGEL BALL HONORS – Ms. Warwick, along with actress Lynda Carter as well as Nicola “Coco” Verses, founder of jewelry house VERSÉ, will be honored at the 2026 Angel Ball, the fundraiser benefiting Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research. The ball, hosted by songwriter Denise Rich with her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter, will be held on Monday, Oct. 19th, 2026, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The annual event is in memory of Denise’s daughter, Gabrielle Rich Aouad, who died at the age of 27 from acute myelogenous leukemia (AML).

DEBORAH SILVER & FABULOUS FRIENDS: VOICES FOR ALS – On Sunday, October 11th, 2026, at New York City’s Carnegie Hall, Ms. Warwick will be a featured guest at the upcoming Voices for ALS benefit, “Deborah Silver & Fabulous Friends.” Proceeds from the event will support ALS research, known to many as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Hosted by top jazz vocalist Deborah Silver, the concert features Ms. Warwick along with Grammy winning artist Jon Secada and his daughter, Broadway vocalist Mikaela Secada, as well as song stylist, Stella Cole.

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]

About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts