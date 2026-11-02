Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/2/2026

This is Disney on Broadway night on Dancing With the Stars 35 on ABC. Tonight, the remaining contestants will perform dances to the best songs from Disney musicals

As always, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge. Cynthia Eviro is a guest judge.

After a fun opening act, we get down to business.

Celebrity: Amber Glenn

Claim to Fame: Olympic star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Quickstep

Song: A Star is Born from Hercules

Sammi: She gets better with every passing week and this not only shows how she has improved as a dancer, but how she has grown as a woman. I am so proud of her and how far she has come on the show.

Cynthia: It was joyous and divine.

Bruno: Mirror, mirror on the wall, she’s the strongest of them all.

Carrie Ann: Clean, crisp and smooth.

Derek: A star is born and her name is Amber!

Score: 8-9-8-9=34/40

Celebrity: Maura Higgins

Claim to Fame: Reality star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Jive

Song: You Can Fly from Peter Pan

Sammi: It was a cute dance, but it seemed like she was very nervous tonight. However, she was able to show her personality like nobody’s business.

Bruno: It wasn’t bad, but needed elasticity.

Carrie Ann: Take good care of yourself.

Derek: She is the perfect Tinkerbell but needed more snap, crackle, pop.

Cynthia: Allow yourself to have fun.

Score: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Tatyana Ali

Claim to Fame: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star

Pro: Jan Ravnik

Dance: Contemporary

Song: Easy as Life from Aida (Heather Headley performs live)

Sammi: Breathtaking. Beautiful. Best dance they’ve done.

Carrie Ann: She had chills.

Derek: He always feels connected when she dances, but offers tips on finishing moves.

Cynthia: The emotion flows and it is beautiful to watch, but think of herself as longer and taller.

Bruno: He offers on where to add more emotion.

Score: 9-8-8-8=33/40

Celebrity: Harry Shum Jr.

Claim to Fame: Grey’s Anatomy/Glee star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Jazz

Song: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious from Mary Poppins (with guest artist Kyra Belle Johnson performing live)

Sammi: Aww, they have a Make A Wish child there and they danced with her during practice.

This is one of my favorite musicals and this is the cutest dance in the world!!! You can’t go wrong with a dance to this song and I am so happy from start to finish!

Derek: Get him on Broadway STAT!

Cynthia: She saw every icon in this dance.

Bruno: It was Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!

Carrie Ann: It was amazing and wonderful!

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Celebrity: Ezra Frech

Claim to Fame: Paralympic star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Samba

Song: Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid (with Michael James Scott performing live)

Sammi: Can he BE any better or any cuter? This is incredible and shows his strength, motivation and power as a dancer and as a man….I am in awe of him, but also of Daniella because she just comes up with the best choreography.

Cynthia: It was magic.

Bruno: He looked like a prince and danced like a devil.

Carrie Ann: He makes the impossible possible.

Derek: He is proof that he can do anything.

Score: 9-10-9-9=37/40

Celebrity: Julia Stiles

Claim to Fame: Nineties teen idol/icon

Pro: Ezra Sosa

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Satisfied from Hamilton

Sammi: She hurt her ribs, but promises she will be fine. Dang, girl, you are back, kicking booty and taking names with this dance. She just proved she belongs in this competition and has no business getting 4s! Sassy, sexy and serving!

Bruno: That is how you tell a story and a proper Paso Doble.

Carrie Ann: She sees her digging deep and showing emotion to get to the dance.

Derek: This was a comeback. No 4s tonight!

Cynthia: She did something very beautiful!

Score: 8-8-8-9=33/40

Celebrity: Jenna Dewan

Claim to Fame: The Rookie star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Be Our Guest from Beauty and the Beast (with Rodney Ingram performing live)

Sammi: It is a very theatrical dance and they just flow on stage….she looks like she is having so much fun and that is what makes the dance stand out.

Carrie Ann: She is the perfect princess.

Derek: This is what he loves to see in the quickstep.

Cynthia: She loved the fun in it.

Bruno: It was a banquet the is the best the show has to offer.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Celebrity: Connor Wood

Claim to Fame: Comedian/Podcaster

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Waltz

Song: I See the Light from Tangled (with Heather Headley performing live)

Sammi: What a beautiful way to end this round. Classy, dreamy and shows his growth as a dancer…lovely from beginning to end.

Derek: It reminded him of a first dance at a wedding.

Cynthia: They are wonderful and in sync together.

Bruno: The connection is honest, but work on the frame.

Carrie Ann: She is so impressed with him learning every dance. Work on leading.

Score: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Harry and Jenna and Jenna and Val are tied for the top spot, and by one point based on cumulative points throughout the season, Harry and Jenna have immunity in the group dance next week.

Alfonso and Julianne will dance with teams of dancers.

Tatyana is the team captain, with Maura, Amber and Julia on her team. Alfonso will dance with them. They are Team Slaytopia.

Connor has Ezra, Harry and Jenna on his team. They will dance with Julianne.

TEAM SLAYTOPIA: – “Zoo” from “Zootopia 2”

Alfonso Ribeiro with Tatyana (Team Captain) and Jan, Maura and Mark, Amber and Pasha, and Julia and Ezra.

It was a fun performance and everyone really gave their all. There is something so endearing about them that makes me smile the whole way through…..WOW!

The judges love it and find it so much fun with amazing moves.

Score:9-9-9-9=36/40—and it will be added to their current scores.

TEAM WILDCATS: – “We’re All In This Together” from “High School Musical”

Julianne Hough with Connor (Team Captain) and Rylee, Ezra and Dani, Jenna and Val, and Harry and Jenna.

This is so fun and brings me back to watching the movie back in the day. It is just what we all need now and a perfect way to end Disney night!

The judges are overjoyed by the fun and excitement they brought to the dance floor.

PERFECT SCORE!!!! They will have this added to their scores.

Results!!! Harry and Jenna, Ezra and Daniella, Jenna and Val, Amber and Pasha, Tatyana and Jan and Connor and Rylee are all safe.

The maybe bottom two are Julia and Ezra and Maura and Mark, with Julia and Ezra going home.

Grammy week next week, stay tuned.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts