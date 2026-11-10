Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/10/2026

This is Grammy night on Dancing With the Stars 35 on ABC. Tonight, the remaining seven couples will dance to some of the greatest songs in Grammy wining history and then do a dance off.

Harry and Jenna got immunity from the dance off due to being the highest scored couple of the season. They will also get two points added to their scores.

As always, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge.

After a fun opening act and a lesson in Grammy history, we get down to business.

Celebrity: Ezra Frech

Claim to Fame: Paralympic star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Argentine tango

Song: Crazy in Love by Beyonce

Sammi: What a way to begin the night! This is not the version of the song I expected, but somehow, they make it work. He is also showing how much he has improved since day one….win or lose, he is an inspiration, the people’s champion and Mr. Congeniality! WOW!

Carrie Ann: This is his hardest dance and he stayed centered while telling the story.

Derek: It was amazing and beautiful.

Bruno: They were smoldering!

Score: 9-9-9=27/30

Celebrity: Amber Glenn

Claim to Fame: Olympic star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Bring Me to Life by Evanescence

Sammi: Her best dance. She put everything she had into that performance and showed that she is in it to win it and is taking no prisoners…. she is like the second coming of Ilona Maher and I am here for it!

Derek: It had power, precision and purpose. Incredible.

Bruno: It was everything a paso doble should be.

Carrie Ann: It was stunning and she is taking the lead.

Score: 9-9-10=28

Celebrity: Maura Higgins

Claim to Fame: Reality star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Thong Song by Sisqo

Sammi: She got hurt this week! It looks like she is okay since she dancing. I never expected this remix to the Thong Song, let alone have it to an Argentine Tango but here we are and Mark somehow made it work, showing he can do a dance to just about any song and handle any challenge that comes his way.

Bruno: It was elegant and sensual.

Carrie Ann: She is graceful and a warrior who delivered a work of art.

Derek: It was impressive and beautiful.

Score: 9-9-9=27/30

Celebrity: Jenna Dewan

Claim to Fame: The Rookie star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Jazz

Song: All For You by Janet Jackson

Sammi: This is a fun, sassy side of Jenna! It is definitely a great dance and shows her at her comfort level, and also is allowing her to let loose and just be herself.

Carrie Ann: She is the reason why people are dancing again.

Derek: She is inspiring others with her dances.

Bruno: She was in her comfort zone.

Score: 10-9-9=28/30

JANET JACKSON GAVE HER A SHOUTOUT! That is even better than a ten!

Celebrity: Tatyana Ali

Claim to Fame: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star

Pro: Jan Ravnik

Dance: Tango

Song: Boom Boom Pow by Black Eyed Peas

Sammi: She is improving every week with every dance…..she is the most determined, most improved and most dedicated dancer this season, bar none. Everyone is doing so well, but she is in a class of her own.

Derek: She has a way of drawing everyone into her dance. Fantastic.

Bruno: Boom, boom WOW!

Carrie Ann: They were so in sync with each other.

Score: 9-9-9=27/30

Celebrity: Connor Wood

Claim to Fame: Comedian/Podcaster

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Tango

Song: Sexyback by Justin Timberlake and Timbaland

Sammi: They brought sexy back and aren’t returning it! WOW, he is showing how he is here to stay by taking in every comment from the judge, every lesson from Rylee and becoming the best dancer he can be,

Bruno: They were making music tonight.

Carrie Ann: Holla! He is on a roll.

Derek: It was intensive and decisive and one of his best dances to boot.

Score: 9-9-9=27/30

Celebrity: Harry Shum Jr.

Claim to Fame: Grey’s Anatomy/Glee star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Salsa

Song: Die With a Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Sammi: What a way to end this round! He put his heart and soul into this and he brought so much joy to the dance floor.

Carrie Ann: It made her smile.

Derek: He is magnetic and effortless.

Bruno: He is revved up and ready to go.

Score: 10-9-10=29/30

Dance off!

Amber + Pasha vs. Ezra + Dani

Rumba — “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica, performing live

The judges love the interaction and how they celebrated each other’s talent.

Winner: Amber and Pasha—two points added to their scores

Jenna + Val vs. Tatyana + Jan

Cha Cha — “The Middle” by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, with Maren Morris performing live

The judges think they gave it all they had while showing different dance styles.

Winner: Jenna and Val—two points added to their scores

Connor + Rylee vs. Maura + Mark

Cha Cha — “All I Wanna Do” by Sheryl Crow, performing live

The judges think it was a fun dance with loads of charisma and class.

Winner: Maura and Mark—two points added to their scores

Results! Harry and Jenna, Amber and Pasha, Ezra and Daniella, Maura and Mark and Conner and Rylee.

The maybe bottom two are Tatyana and Jan and Jenna and Val, with Jenna and Val going home.

More next week, stay tuned!

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts