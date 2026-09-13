Big Brother 28 Recap for 9/13/2026

Previously, on Big Brother 28 on CBS, Devens won BB Blockbuster and took himself off the block. This left Dee and Angela on the block, with Angela going home in a 3-2 vote.

Yash was still under fire for his lies, but was still determined to stay in the game.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Big Brother.

Emotions are high as Dee fights with Melody over the outcome of the game, despite the fact that she is in the game. She admits she is in a mood….and she is also determined to win HOH and go scorched earth.

Devens says he is thrilled he won BB Blockbuster.

Barrett is confused that Dee is still there and feels like the outcome is a slap in the face.

Melody feels alone in the game, while Drew is upset with how Barrett handled his HOH and how Dee treated him before the eviction.

Taylor is now planning on aligning with the icons while Devens and Dee plan on working with her and Yash.

Melody and Barrett feel as if they are living on borrowed time.

Yash is enjoying Drew’s fall from grace.

Dee says she isn’t mad at Drew, but she plans on getting revenge, while Devens plans on going after Drew and Melody since he is aligned with everyone else in the house.

Dee mourns Angela’s eviction while eating Doritos.

HOH comp takes them to October 26th, 1881 and a wild west theme. They will have to catch water from their cactus and fill their trough in the fastest amount of time wins.

Yash wins HOH!

Dee and Devens are thrilled since they know they are safe, but everyone else is worried.

Drew and Melody try and come up with a plan to save themselves.

Barrett is sick of Drew’s antics despite the fact that they are besties.

Yash explains his plan to get rid of Drew to Melody and Barrett, while still lying about his bribe deal.

He tells them he shook on a deal to keep Devens, but no one believes him.

Taylor and Yash worry about what happens if she is a renom or on the block since either way, she risks going to jury.

Nomination ceremony time. Drew, Melody and Barrett are all on the block. It is payback for Drew and the other two were already warned they were going on the block.

Who will win POV and will it be used? Will Yash’s secret be exposed? What is going on with the Drew and Melody showmance? Will we see what is going on in the jury house?

These questions, and many others, will be answered on the next episode of Big Brother!

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