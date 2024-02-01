JoJo Siwa Rejoins So You Think You Can Dance

Global superstar, dancer and internet sensation JoJo Siwa will return to the judging panel of the Emmy Award-winning dance competition series So You Think You Can Dance, alongside So You Think You Can Dance All-Star and Emmy-nominated choreographer Allison Holker and Dancing with the Stars alum choreographer and pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Presenter and author Cat Deeley continues to host the dance competition series, which makes its 18th season debut on Monday, March 4 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX and next-day Hulu.

Season 18 will infuse the long-running hit with a new format reflecting the authentic experience of building a successful career in dance, as so many So You Think You Can Dance alums have. Each week, contestants will compete in new, intense dance challenges that will give them a real taste of the career, from performing in a music video or a football halftime show to going toe-to-toe on stage with a Broadway performer. In the end, it will be up to the judges to decide their fate. Eliminations will take place weekly, with the Top 3 finalists competing in the season’s spectacular finale, but only one will win the $100,000 grand prize and be crowned the winner of So You Think You Can DanceSeason 18.

This season will also debut new storytelling elements to further capture the authentic ups and downs experienced by professional dancers. For the first time ever, in addition to the big spectacle dance numbers that So You Think You Can Dance has long been famous for, viewers will get a documentary-style inside look at the contestants’ dynamics, following them throughout the competition as they go through their personal and competitive journeys, including the daily struggles, new relationships, personality clashes and more.

Over the course of its 17 seasons, So You Think You Can Dance has received 72 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design.

So You Think You Can Dance is from 19 Entertainment (a part of Sony Pictures Television) and Dick Clark Productions. The series is executive produced by Daniel Martin who also serves as showrunner and Barry Adelman, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman. Cat Deeley also serves as producer.

ABOUT JOJO SIWA

JoJo Siwa is a global superstar, recording artist, actress, producer, New York Times bestselling author and internet sensation with more than 70 million followers across social media. Named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020, Siwa is a mogul of inspiration who has uniquely bridged a fan following across a broad demographic delivering her message of positivity, self-love, inclusivity and acceptance. She is a consumer products powerhouse, famously selling more than 80 million bows globally, and developing an international empire of products spanning toys, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics and more. In 2018, JoJo made her introduction as a recording artist with the release of her debut EP. She went on her first-ever tour the following year, selling out over 100 arenas and becoming the youngest artist ever to headline and sell out the O2 Arena in the UK. The inaugural run ranked #5 on the Hot Tours Chart as reported by Billboard. JoJo is currently in the studio working on her next project. Most recently, Siwa was a contestant on Season Two of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on FOX. She was also a judge on Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance and was part of the first same-sex couple to compete on Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

