TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHERE IS KATE MIDDLETON Preview

Sammi Turano April 27, 2024

TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHERE IS KATE MIDDLETON Preview

TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHERE IS KATE MIDDLETON Preview

ALL-NEW SPECIAL TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHERE IS KATE MIDDLETON?

PREMIERES THISTHURSDAY, MARCH 21 @ 9/8c ON FOX AND THE NEXT DAY ON HULU

TMZ Examines How Kate Middleton’s Absence from the Public Eye Has Spiraled into a Firestorm of Speculation and Conspiracy Theories

 

TMZ Takes a Hard Look at Why the Princess of Wales Has Been Missing for Months, the Headline-Making Photoshop Fail and the Palace’s Controversial Handling of the Crisis

TMZ Breaks Down Their Exclusive Sighting of Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Windsor Farm Shop

 

TMZ Investigates: Where Is Kate Middleton?

The Princess of Wales has been missing for months, with only rare glimpses of her outside her home.  TMZ takes a hard look at how the Palace’s controversial handling of the crisis – including a headline-making photoshop fail – ignited a firestorm of speculation and conspiracy theories. TMZ Investigates: Where Is Kate Middleton? premieres Thursday, March 21(9:00-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX and the next day on Hulu.

 

ABOUT TMZ INVESTIGATES:

TMZ Investigates dives deep into stories of celebrities, crime and pop culture, with surprising twists unearthed from interviews, videos and a bank of sources. The series is executive produced by Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan, Don Nash, Charles Latibeaudiere andJess Fusco, with co-executive producer Susan Favre. Viewers can watch on Hulu, Fox.com, Tubi and On Demand. On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.

See also  The Masked Singer: Swan Song

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Killer OnlyFans Model: Deadly Love Story Preview TMZ Investigates Covers Kevin Costner Divorce Drama TMZ Investigates to Air Arnold and Sly Special ICYMI: Fox to Air Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Post Trial SpecialICYMI: Fox to Air Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Post Trial Special
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

A Man in Full Preview

Sammi Turano April 27, 2024

CTRL+ALT+DESIRE Preview

Sammi Turano April 27, 2024

Mars Express Preview

Sammi Turano April 27, 2024

You may have missed

TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHERE IS KATE MIDDLETON Preview

Sammi Turano April 27, 2024

A Man in Full Preview

Sammi Turano April 27, 2024
Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Battle

Sammi Turano April 27, 2024
Candiace Dillard Bassett is Pregnant

Candiace Dillard Bassett is Pregnant

Sammi Turano April 27, 2024
The Food That Built America Recap for Planet Mars

The Food That Built America Recap for The Champions of Breakfast

Sammi Turano April 27, 2024
Share how your local church matters at.