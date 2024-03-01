Breaking
Night Court Recap for Taught and Bothered
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Kill the Cat
Hendrie Sneak Peek
Young Sheldon Recap for A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog
Next Level Chef Recap for Curry in a Hurry
SAG Awards 2024 Winners
So Help Me Todd Recap for Your Day in Court
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/19/2024
Young Sheldon Recap for A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy
America’s Most Wanted Captures Third Fugitive of the Season
SAG Awards 2024 Presenters Announced
Masterchef Junior Cast Announced
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 2/28/2024
The Amazing Race 36 Cast Announced
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/21/2024
Shayda Wins SOFEE
America’s Most Wanted Captures Another Criminal
America’s Most Wanted’s New Season Leads to Another Capture
AGT Fantasy League Winner Announced
Will Trent Premiere QuickCap for 2/20/2024
Will Trent QuickCap for 2/27/2024
The Young and the Restless Renewed for Four More Seasons
The Voice 25 Blind Audition Winners Part 1
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024
Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024
Dolly Parton and Melissa Manchester Collaborate
AGT Fantasy League Finale Recap Part 1
So Help Me Todd Recap for 2/15/2024
Night Court Recap for Broadway Danny Gurgs
Jessie James Decker Welcomes Son with Eric Decker
The Bachelor Recap for the Week of 2/12/2024
ICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams Announced
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/12/2024
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Dead Eyes of a Respectful Son
Young Sheldon Recap for 2/15/2024
Apples Never Fall Preview
TMZ Investigates Covers Kevin Costner Divorce Drama
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/14/2024
Lawmen Bass Reeves Release News
Boat Story Sneak Peek
Pathological The Lies of Joran Van Der Sloot Preview
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/29/2024
Vanderpump Rules Recap for 2/7/2024
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 2/6/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/12/2024
Super Bowl 58 Snark and Highlights
Taylor Swift Arrives at Super Bowl
TCA Announces Show News for ABC
The Bachelor Recap for 2/6/2024
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Announced
Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Night Court Recap for Taught and Bothered

By Sammi Turano Mar 1, 2024 #NBC #night court #Night Court Recap for Taught and Bothered #Recap
Night Court Recap for Taught and BotheredNIGHT COURT -- "Taught and Bothered" Episode 210 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ryan Hansen as Jake, Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, Lacretta as Gurgs, Nyambi Nyambi as Wyatt, India de Beaufort as Olivia -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Night Court Recap for Taught and Bothered

The episode opens with Abby presiding over a case involving a bad haircut. It is their last case of the night, surprising Olivia and leading to Wyatt randomly acting like a DJ and some random guy raising the roof.

The conversation turns to Gurgs and Olivia making plans and talking about a male strip club. It turns out that the two of them are living together for the time being. Abby compares them to Bert and Ernie without the sexual tension.

 

Gurgs tells Abby someone is checking her out and after some back and forth, she goes to introduce herself to him. After sharing fun facts, Jake says he is running a sensitivity seminar she is attending. Meanwhile, Gurgs and Dan talk about strip clubs.

 

Everyone, including Flobert, are attending the seminar. Abby and Dan chat before going in to join everyone. Jake promises to make it quick, even though there is a lot to do. He also sympathizes with them since he would rather be hiking. They all discuss how to handle different sensitivity and boundary situations with Dan handling things correctly and Abby being in the wrong. This leads to her trying to debate Jake, only for Wyatt to snort. Jake asks him to share since ‘if there is a snort, there is a story to report.’

 

Wyatt complains about Dan never saying thank you, which confuses Dan and leaves Olivia wondering if any of them are on the same page. The whole thing leads to everyone airing their grievances and Jake realizing that this will take longer than he though. All the while, Flobert plays a video game, which scares him when a shark appears.

See also  The Amazing Race Recap for 10/4/2023

 

The next day in court, Abby calls Jake out on how things went down at the seminar. This leads to them arguing and Flobert randomly asking if he wants to buy a timeshare in Cleveland.

 

Before the court cases begin, Dan apologizes to Wyatt in several different languages and gives him an Elvis thank you card.

 

The first case is against professional cuddlers. Dan defends them while Olivia tries to get them charged. The defendants try to guy Dan, who declines. Once the case is dismissed, they cuddle with  Gurgs.

 

A quartet sings thank you to Wyatt. The gang goes to the chambers, where Dan says he doesn’t actually want to thank Wyatt because thank yous are earned. Meanwhile, Gurgs and Olivia continue to fight over creamer and roommate issues, causing Gurgs to storm out. Abby follows suit, blaming Jake for their issues.

 

In the cafeteria, Flobert tries to talk Jake into a timeshare when Abby comes in to talk to Jake about the issues. The two of them argue on how work and personal lives should be handled….with Flobert coming back to try and sell the timeshare.

 

Wyatt goes into the courtroom to talk to Dan about the thank you flash mob, while Gurgs and Olivia snipe and each other and Flobert talks about him and his wife sharing everything but the bed. Abby walks in, saying they are meeting with Jake, but he is being held by the cuddlers.

Abby tries to handle things on her own and gets Gurgs to admit she is mad at Olivia over the creamer because it was something that was all hers. Abby has Gurgs let go by having Flobert drink the creamer, but it only leads to more fighting with Gurgs and Olivia. Abby tries to fix things, but only continues to make things worse as Jake accuses her of hijacking the seminar.

See also  Big Brother 23 Recap for 8/1/2021: Who Did Christian Nominate?

 

Abby takes Jake back to the chambers, where they argue over the seminar and things that drive them crazy about the other…..which leads to them making out. The others walk in to see if they can leave and run. Dan, who was a few steps behind, thanks Wyatt for filling him in on the situation and they run in opposite directions.

 

Abby and Jake continue to bond in the cafeteria and come to an agreement on the seminar.

 

Everyone watches videos in the courtroom, with Abby glad they are all getting along. Gurgs shares her creamer with Abby, which Wyatt got from a friend. He says it made mice age in reverse….and Flobert walks in as a kid while the episode comes to a close.

 

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

ICYMI: Night Court Season One Finale RecapICYMI: Night Court Season One Finale Recap Night Court Recap for Bad SantaNight Court Recap for Bad Santa Night Court Recap for The Roz AffairNight Court Recap for The Roz Affair Night Court Recap for Form FetishNight Court Recap for Form Fetish

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Kill the Cat

Sammi Turano Mar 1, 2024
Recaps

Young Sheldon Recap for A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog

Sammi Turano Mar 1, 2024
Recaps

Next Level Chef Recap for Curry in a Hurry

Sammi Turano Feb 29, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Night Court Recap for Taught and Bothered

Recaps

Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Kill the Cat

Previews videos

Hendrie Sneak Peek

Recaps

Young Sheldon Recap for A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog