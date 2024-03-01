Breaking
Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

cold cases Missing Persons Recaps True Crime

America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/19/2024

By Sammi Turano Mar 1, 2024
America's Most Wanted Recap for 2/19/2024

America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/19/2024

CASE 1:

-Gordon Machek was a creative genius who lived with his partner Jim. On October 19. 2001, Gordon told Jim that he was going to spend the day with a friend named Eddie. Jim was in Florida at the time, building their dream home.

-Two days later, Jim got calls that Gordon’s credit card had unusual activity in Mexico. This, coupled with the fact that he hadn’t heard from him in a few days, worried him, so he sent a neighbor to check out the house.

-The walkthrough showed a butcher knife, a large piece of carpet and a steamer truck were missing. Drag marks and blood were also discovered, along with a tarp covered in blood in Gordon’s van. Similar drag marks were also found in the van.

-The Walshes remind people to be mindful of identity theft and unusual credit card use before showing off what Eddie Perez may look like today.

-A look into Gordon’s day planner showed Eddie Perez’s phone number. A deeper look showed that Eddie had a criminal record, including impersonating a police officer and being involved in identity theft. It was also learned his targets were usually older gay men because he considered them to be ‘easy targets.’

-Phone call recordings revealed that Eddie was trying to steal Gordon’s identity after his death.

-Eddie was last seen in Mexico with another man. Gordon’s loved ones will stop at nothing to find Eddie and bring him to justice.

See also  America’s Got Talent: Recap for 6/2/2020

-Payne Lindsey talks about the case and how his podcast helped solve other cases. He gives advice to those who might know something and urges them to come forward.

-Eddie is 41 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at five foot six and weighs 140-160 lbs. His full name is Edgardo Perez and he had ties to Michigan and Mexico.

 

CRIME ALERT 1:

An ambush took place in an apartment complex in North Hollywood on October 10, 2023, where a young man was robbed. One of the suspects has been identified as Deshaun Dow, who is a twenty-year-old black man responsible for several other similar crimes. His accomplice has yet to be identified.

 

CASE 2:

-Brunswick, Georgia is a sleepy town that began seeing several drug related deaths in 2020, thanks to a prison gang known as the Ghostface Gangsters.

-In December 2020, the gang members began to get caught and arrested one by one. Rachael Byrd, aka the Ice Queen is considered to be one of the ringleaders, along with David Young, aka Khaos.

-The FBI soon got involved, determined to bring them down. Before long, Rachael was arrested, leaving David Young the only one still on the loose. Several people died at the hands of the gang, thanks to the victims ODing on their drugs.

-The Fry family discuss the death of their son Dylan Jones, who was a young husband and father. They also encourage those who are struggling with addiction and those who have loved ones struggling to never give up. They also share that Rachael was their next door neighbor.

See also  The Bachelorette Recap for July 9, 2018

-There have been 76 indictments in this case so far.

-David Young is 43 years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at six feet tall and weighs 170 lbs. He also has several prominent tattoos on his body, including on his face and neck. He has been on the run since December 2022 and has connections in Georgia and Arizona.

 

AMW VAULT:

Roland Campbell, a member of the 40 Thieves was featured on the show three times before being caught in Costa Rica on October 4, 2000.

 

CRIME ALERT 2:

On January 24, 2024, several car robberies took place in Omaha, Nebraska. They got away in a white Chevy Silverado HD extended cab longbed with scratches on the sides.

 

MISSING CHILD:

Terry Boswell has been missing since July 22, 2022. He is now five years old and at the time of his disappearance had brown hair and brown eyes, standing at three feet four inches and weighing 50 lbs. He can be in South Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas or Michigan.

 

CASE 3:

-On October 18th, 2022, Sharron Clark was attacked by his ex’s son.

-Detective Shawn Weaver discusses the case and the connection between the killer and the victim, as well as common threads between young killers. He also points out that the killer, while on the run, may not be acting alone and is armed and dangerous.

-Antoniette Clark, Sharron’s mother, also talks to the Walshes about her son and how he was a loving, caring person. She also remembers Taejon Gill, the killer, was once a sweet, caring kid and she wishes she knew what happened to him to kill.

See also  ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for Potential Energy and Hooch on a Park Bench

-Taejon Gill is a 22 year old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is six foot two and weighs 150 lbs. He was seen in Maryland and Pennsylvania, but could be anywhere.

 

CRIME ALERT 4:

-On August 10 and 11, 2023, a series of robberies took place in Kershaw Country, SC, with over $2000 taken from cash registers.

 

If you have any information on these cases, call 1-866-AMW-TIPS or visit AMWTIPS.com. You are guaranteed to remain anonymous.

