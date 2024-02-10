Breaking
The Bachelor Recap for 2/6/2024
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/6/2024
Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 Preview
Animal Control Renewed for Season Three on Fox
Country Singer Toby Keith Dead at 62
Survivor 46 Cast Announced
TCA Announces Show News for ABC
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/5/2024
OWN Network February 2024 Schedule
Thank you Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story Preview
Lisa Rinna and Delilah Hamlin Get Lifetime Movie
Taylor Swift Announces New Album
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/29/2024
Carl Weathers Dead at 76
The Bachelor Recap for 1/29/2024
Expats Preview
Bob Marley One Love Soundtrack Released
Next Level Chef Recap for 2/1/2024
Scrambled Wins SOFEE
Next Level Chef Recap for 2/8/2024
Transplant Preview for Tariq
TMZ Investigates Preview for Kanye West Unhinged but Unstoppable
Killer OnlyFans Model: Deadly Love Story Preview
Megamind vs the Doom Syndicate Preview
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/29/2024
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/7/2024
Erika Jayne Special Gets Premiere Date
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/31/2024
Next Level Chef Recap for 1/29/2024
Password Returns to NBC in March
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/29/2024
Keanu Reeves to be Honored at Saturn Awards
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/22/2024
The Bachelor Recap for 1/22/2024
SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement on Taylor Swift AI Images
Night Court Recap for Hold the Pickles Keep the Change
JoJo Siwa Rejoins So You Think You Can Dance
Hell’s Kitchen Finale Recap for 1/25/2024
Raising Kanan Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/24/2024
Imperfect Sneak Peek
Academy Awards 2024 Nominations
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Snark and Highlights for 1/23/2024
Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour in VR Preview
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/22/2024
She is Conann Sneak Peek
Night Court Recap for Just the Fax Dan
Backstage Creations Announces 2024 Emmy Awards Gift Suite Swag
In The Know Sneak Peek
SAG Awards 2024 Nominees Announced
Sat. Feb 10th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

The Bachelor Recap for 2/6/2024

By Sammi Turano Feb 10, 2024 #ABC #jesse palmer #joey graziadei #Recap #The Bachelor #The Bachelor Recap for 2/6/2024
The Bachelor Recap for 2/6/2024THE BACHELOR - Key Art. (Disney)

The Bachelor Recap for 2/6/2024

-Another week, more dates, more roses and more drama…..here we go!

-Group date 1:  Edwina, Kelsey A, Lexi, Allison, Madina, Chrissa, Lea, Sydney and Maria are on this date with the clue I am looking for my Mrs. Right.

-Maria and Sydney still have beef, so there will be a lot of drama.

-The date is in a movie theatre with the Golden Bachelorettes–ASKN–April, Susan, Kathy and Nancy.

-They do a pageant judged by Joey and ASKN, which is exactly what we have seen in the past from other ladies.

-Lexi wins because she is the world’s best kisser. Or something. It is lame….they seriously need more exciting, newer date ideas.

-Afterward, Joey mingles with the girls and makes out with several of them. There is a lot of jealousy over the pageant and of course drama with Sydney and Maria….and I have no idea what to say about any of it.

-Madina whines about her age and the girls commenting that she ‘isn’t that old.’ Again, why do we rehash the same shit over and over?

-Joey calls the women out about the drama….which is smart, but can make things worse for the women in the long run because they will blame each other and accuse each other of tattling.

-Well, that was a while lot of nothing….we just said he doesn’t like drama? ::headdesk::

-Kelsey gets the rose.

-As soon as he leaves, the women–namely, Sydney, Madina and Maria fight over Age-Gate. I’m already over it and we are three episodes in.

See also  ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for A Black Hole

-Jenn gets the one-on-one date. Everyone else is on the second group date.

-The date consists of surfing, making out and opening up to each other about parents, past relationships and the like. She gets a rose and a light show asking her to accept said rose. That is the entire date in a nutshell.

-Evalin, Kelsey T., Starr , Rachel, Jess, Katelyn, Autumn and Daisy are on this date. Thanks again, Reality Steve! 

-They play tennis with James Blake and Pam Shriver judging.

-They all wear silly costumes with Evalin and Kelsey winning….dressed as a lobster and butter.

-Lather, rinse, repeat with the mingling and making out afterward.

-Katelyn gets the rose.

-The next day is a pool party with KFC. Now I want KFC.

-What should have been a lovely day is ruined because of the Sydney/Maria drama, leading to the party being cancelled.

 

ROSE CEREMONY:

-Lexi–pageant winner

-Lea–ATFR girl

-Kelsey T–second Kelsey

-Madina–involved in Age-Gate

-Daisy–interesting TikTok about cochlear implant journey

-Jess–no clue

-Edwina–wearing a cute dress

-Autumn–WHO?

-Allison–one of the sisters

-Maria–involved in Age-Gate

 

Final Rose:

-Sydney–Age-Gate

 

Eliminated:

-Starr–we hardly knew thee

-Evalin–won the tennis game

-Chrissa–no idea

 

More next week, stay tuned….as Jesse enjoys the leftover KFC.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

The Bachelor Recap for 1/29/2024The Bachelor Recap for 1/22/2024 The Bachelor Recap for 1/29/2024The Bachelor Recap for 1/29/2024 Default ThumbnailThe Bachelor Recap for January 22, 2018

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

cold cases Missing Persons Recaps True Crime

America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/6/2024

Sammi Turano Feb 10, 2024
Recaps

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/5/2024

Sammi Turano Feb 10, 2024
cold cases Recaps True Crime

America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/29/2024

Sammi Turano Feb 10, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

The Bachelor Recap for 2/6/2024

cold cases Missing Persons Recaps True Crime

America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/6/2024

Previews videos

Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 Preview

Show Renewals/Cancellations

Animal Control Renewed for Season Three on Fox