Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/12/2024

By Sammi Turano Feb 12, 2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/12/2024

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/12/2024

-Dessert Imposter challenge! Tonight, the remaining kids will need to make cafeteria food for their imposter dessert. They will each get a cafeteria meal to make and must make it look like the food and taste delicious.

-Elise makes sloppy Joes and tater tots, which she makes out of different flavors of cake.

-Lila has chicken nuggets and coleslaw, using crepes, peanut butter, cake pops and melted chocolate to create it.

-Oscar uses baked donuts with sugar and cereal for his fish sticks and green beans.

-Tasi has grilled cheese and tomato soup. She creates this with strawberry sauce, cake and Swiss cream.

-Anaiah’s spaghetti and meatballs with salad is made from crepes, chocolate cake and molding chocolate.

-Levi uses chocolate cake, butter cream and strawberry jam with a side of pear puree for his meatloaf and mashed potatoes.

-Boiling pears in apple juice sounds like a good idea. However, it doesn’t work too well for Levi.

-TWIST! They must incorporate oranges into their dish.

-Oscar is allergic to oranges, so he has to be creative in cooking with it.

These kids are so creative adding orange to their dishes…..Elsie in her sloppy Joe sauce, Lila in the coleslaw, Tasi in her soup…tey are so smart with this stuff.

-It is so sweet that they all help each other.

-Elsie struggles with her tater tots and gets frustrated. She finally finds a way to use buttercream to help make it work.

See also  ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Dud

-Lila also uses buttercream to help bind her chicken nuggets.

-Levi makes orange ice cream for his twist.

-These dishes look amazing!

-Anaiah’s chocolate for her lettuce falls apart, bringing her to tears.

-Valerie, Elsie, Oscar and Lila help Anaiah finish, which is super sweet. Oscar gives her kiwi to use for the lettuce.

-Before long, time is up and the kids present their dessert imposters. Duff and Valerie give their pros and cons for each one.

-Tasi didn’t see the bowls she could have used for the soup, which is fair, because I would have missed them too.

-The top two dessert impostors belong to Tasi and Oscar….with Oscar winning for the night. They are both in the next round.

-Levi and Lila are also moving on, with Elsie and Anaiah in the bottom two.

-Anaiah is eliminated.

-More next week, stay tuned.

