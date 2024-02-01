Breaking
SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement on Taylor Swift AI Images
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/22/2024
Hell’s Kitchen Finale Recap for 1/25/2024
Raising Kanan Sneak Peek
The Bachelor Recap for 1/22/2024
Keanu Reeves to be Honored at Saturn Awards
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/29/2024
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/31/2024
JoJo Siwa Rejoins So You Think You Can Dance
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/24/2024
Night Court Recap for Hold the Pickles Keep the Change
Imperfect Sneak Peek
Academy Awards 2024 Nominations
Next Level Chef Recap for 1/29/2024
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Snark and Highlights for 1/23/2024
Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour in VR Preview
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/29/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/22/2024
Password Returns to NBC in March
She is Conann Sneak Peek
Night Court Recap for Just the Fax Dan
Backstage Creations Announces 2024 Emmy Awards Gift Suite Swag
In The Know Sneak Peek
SAG Awards 2024 Nominees Announced
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Presenters Announced
Emmy Awards 2024: All the Winners
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/18/2024
The Space Race Sneak Peek
Origin Wins SOFEE
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/17/2024
Gerry Turner Takes a Wife in Golden Bachelor’s First Finale
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024
The Amazing Race Recap for 10/25/2023
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/6/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Recap for 1/16/2024
Get The Look: Jenna Lyons
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/15/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/15/2024
20/20 Recap for Missing From the Mall
Killers of the Flower Moon Sneak Peek
The Beekeeper Sneak Peek
Three Chaplains Sneak Peek
Lola Sneak Peek
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Winners Announced
Night Court Recap for The Roz Affair
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/12/2023
In The Know Sneak Peek
When Evil Lurks Sneak Peek
Night Court Recap for Form Fetish
Drive With Swizz Beatz Sneak Peek
Thu. Feb 1st, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Celebrity News

SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement on Taylor Swift AI Images

By Sammi Turano Feb 1, 2024 #celebrity news #Sag #SAG AFTRA #SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement on Taylor Swift AI Images #Taylor swift
SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement on Taylor Swift AI ImagesTEEN CHOICE 2019: Ten-time Grammy Award-winning global superstar Taylor Swift will be honored at TEEN CHOICE 2019 with the first-ever Icon Award. The star-studded two-hour LIVE event airs, for the first time in TEEN CHOICE history, from Hermosa Beach, CA, on Sunday, Aug. 11 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed), on FOX.

SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement on Taylor Swift AI Images

SAG-AFTRA just released a statement regarding the fake AI images of Taylor Swift, which have been circulating the internet this week.

“The sexually explicit, A.I.-generated images depicting Taylor Swift are upsetting, harmful, and deeply concerning. The development and dissemination of fake images — especially those of a lewd nature — without someone’s consent must be made illegal. As a society, we have it in our power to control these technologies, but we must act now before it is too late. SAG-AFTRA continues to support legislation by Congressman Joe Morelle, the Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act, to make sure we stop exploitation of this nature from happening again. We support Taylor, and women everywhere who are the victims of this kind of theft of their privacy and right to autonomy.”

TVGrapevine will continue to report on updates as they become available.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Jennifer Aniston, Brad PittJennifer Aniston Reacts to Brad Pitt’s Reaction to Her SAG Win Jussie Smollett Dropped from Empire Stage and Film Actor Sean Smith Missing Dale Earnhardt Jr, Family Involved in Plane Crash
See also  Ed Asner Dead At 91

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Celebrity News

Keanu Reeves to be Honored at Saturn Awards

Sammi Turano Jan 31, 2024
Celebrity News

Bachelor Couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Announce Divorce

Sammi Turano Jan 10, 2024
Celebrity News

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

Sammi Turano Sep 5, 2023

You Missed

Celebrity News

SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement on Taylor Swift AI Images

cold cases Recaps True Crime

America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/22/2024

Recaps

Hell’s Kitchen Finale Recap for 1/25/2024

TV News

Raising Kanan Sneak Peek

Read this article for free ! plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos.