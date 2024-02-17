Breaking
ICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams Announced

By Sammi Turano Feb 17, 2024
ICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams Announced

ICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams Announced

 

THE TOP 15 PRO CHEFS, SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCERS AND HOME COOKS ARE DRAFTED INTO THREE TEAMS IN NEXT LEVEL CHEF 

 

Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais finalize their picks as contestants compete for a chance to win the grand prize of $250,000 and a one-year mentorship!

 

MEET THE TOP 15 CONTESTANTS:

 

TEAM GORDON RAMSAY:

Chris Tzorin

Professional Chef

Hometown: Orange County, CA

Instagram: @christzorin

 Jordan Torrey

Social Media Chef

Hometown: Tampa, FL

Instagram: @farnumgrindtime
Izahya Thomas

Social Media Chef

Hometown: Miami, FL

Instagram: @zayd0lla

 Gabi Chappel

Social Media Chef

Hometown: New York, NY

Instagram: @gabchappel

 

Wendy Bess Chui
Home Chef

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Instagram: @itswendybess

 

TEAM NYESHA ARRINGTON:

Ryan Von Smith

Professional Chef

Hometown: Scranton, PA

Instagram: @chefvonmom

 Araceli “Ari” Pulido

Professional Chef

Hometown: Hollywood, CA

Instagram: @kitchenprodigy
Mada Abdelhamid

Home Chef

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Instagram: @realdealmada

 Christina Miros

Home Chef

Hometown: River Vale, NJ

Instagram: @chefchristinamiros

 

Alexandra Donnadio

Home Chef

Hometown: Hillsborough, NJ

Instagram: @cookingwithzandge_s

 

TEAM RICHARD BLAIS:

Zach Laidlaw

Professional Chef

Hometown: Maui, HI

Instagram: @chef_zacharia

 Angela Pagan

Professional Chef

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Instagram: @theeangelaj
Matt Auckland

Social Media Chef

Hometown: Ingleside, IL

Instagram: @chefzealand

 Nicole Renard

Social Media Chef

Hometown: Kennewick, WA

Instagram: @nicole_thenomad

 

Lauren Smith

Home Chef

Hometown: Santa Monica, CA

Instagram: @wanderlust_flight

 

The battle for the next Next Level Chef 

champion continues next 

Thursday at 8/7c on FOX!

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

