  • Wed. Sep 6th, 2023
    America's Got Talent Recap for 9/6/2023
    AMERICA’S GOT TALENT -- “Qualifiers 3 Results” Episode 1815 -- Pictured: Mzansi Youth Choir -- (Photo by:Trae Patton/NBC)
    America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/6/2023

    America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/6/2023

    America’s Got Talent Week 3 results are in! Check them out below. Terry Crews hosts, while Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum judge.

     

    After a recap, we get down to business.

     

    Summer Rios vs. MOS: MOS moves on, Summer leaves.

     

    Mzansi Youth Choir vs. Herwan Legaillard: Mzansi Youth Choir moves on, Herwan is gone.

     

    Justin Jackson vs. Putri Ariani: Putri is safe, Justin is eliminated.

     

    After more filler and a Chapel Hart performance, we get to the next set of results.

     

    Barry Brewer Jr. vs. Philip Bowen vs. Trigg Watson: Philip moves on, the other two are eliminated.

     

    Phil Wright & Parent Jam vs. Warrior Squad: Warrior Squad is in, Phil is out!

     

    Mzansi Youth Choir, Putri and Warrior Squad are in the top three.

     

    Time to get to the top two–Mzansi Youth Choir and Putri are in, Warrior Squad is eliminated.

     

    More next week, stay tuned!

     

