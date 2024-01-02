Breaking
Young Sheldon to End in 2024

CBS announced today that the critically acclaimed #1 comedy series YOUNG SHELDON will air a one-hour series finale on Thursday, May 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Television’s top comedy will sign off after the upcoming seventh season on the Network. As previously announced, the new season will premiere on Thursday, Feb. 15 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT).

“As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, YOUNG SHELDON proved lightning can strike twice,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start. We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy.”

“Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience,” said executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre. “We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire YOUNG SHELDON family, we’re excited to share this final season with you.”

From creators, executive producers and writers Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, YOUNG SHELDON centers on Sheldon Cooper, a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science, which isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. For 12 years on THE BIG BANG THEORY, audiences came to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy takes viewers through his childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.

See also  ICYMI: Mom Recap for Vinyl Flooring and a Cartoon Bear

YOUNG SHELDON has been a consistent ratings winner. It premiered as the #1 new comedy of the 2017-2018 television season and became the #1 comedy in the 2019-2020 season after THE BIG BANG THEORY completed its run. The show remains the #1 comedy for the 2022-2023 season and consistently outperforms its competition, attracting a large viewership of 11 million in L+35 and streaming on Paramount+ and CBS TVE (CBS.com and the CBS App).

The series stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Jim Parsons (as the voice of Sheldon). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland, Nick Bakay, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak serve as executive producers. YOUNG SHELDON is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

